Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes a dim view of the integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO. The Turkish president accuses these two Nordic countries, in particular Sweden, of serving as a refuge for the “terrorists” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Ankara’s black beast. But is Turkey willing to go all the way and block the accession process? Here are some answers.

Within the North Atlantic Organization (NATO), Turkey is definitely not a member like the others. After buying an anti-missile system from Russia in 2019, or supporting Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ankara is once again going it alone, indicating its hostility to the accession of Finland and Sweden.

“How can we trust them? Sweden is a breeding ground for terrorist organizations (…) We will not give in to joining NATO to those who apply sanctions against Turkey,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, May 16, after the official announcement of the application for membership of the two Nordic countries.

Officially, Ankara blames these two Nordic countries, in particular Sweden, for their proximity to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Formed in 1978, the PKK is an armed political organization considered terrorist by Turkey and much of the international community, including the United States and the European Union.

“In the geography of the Turkish diaspora, Sweden occupies a specific place. Since the 1980s, the country has hosted numerous political refugees, many of whom are suspected by Turkey of being PKK militants. This is an old dispute between Stockholm and Ankara,” says Élise Massicard, a specialist in the political sociology of contemporary Turkey. “According to a widespread opinion among Turkish nationalists, if the PKK continues to exist, despite 40 years of a war waged with extraordinary means, it is because it has these ‘rear bases’ outside of Turkey,” adds the Sciences Po researcher. .

right to veto

By expressing a dissenting voice, President Erdogan would thus seek to weaken Swedish and Finnish support for the Kurds against their support for NATO membership. “We must absolutely stop supporting terrorist organizations … I am not saying this as a bargaining chip, but because this is what it means to be allies,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said in Berlin on Sunday. on the sidelines of an informal organization meeting.

In theory, Turkey is perfectly capable of blocking the accession of Sweden and Finland. The two Scandinavian countries have to convince all members of the organization – 30 countries – of the merits of their application.

“The Alliance works on the principle of consensus. Therefore, each member can veto. We saw it with Greece, which for years opposed the accession of North Macedonia” due to a dispute over the name of the country – Macedonia is also a Greek province – recalls the geopolitical scientist Olivier Kempf.

While for Sweden and Finland, two strong democracies close to NATO through the “partnership for peace”, a real path seemed to open, Turkey’s position is causing confusion within the Alliance.

“I am confident that we will be able to find common ground, a consensus on how to move forward on accession issues,” said Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the organization, before adding that Turkey had “clearly indicated its intention not to block.” the process.

“There will be so much political pressure on Turkey that it will not be able to block the accession of Finland or Sweden,” said Olivier Kempf.

Turkey awaits the reward

According to experts, Swedish support for the PKK would above all serve as a pretext for Ankara to regain its influence within the Atlantic Alliance. “Turkey’s position with NATO has been very complicated for several years. It had reached the point of talking about its exclusion. For Turkey, it is about avoiding marginalization,” says Élise Massicard.

Turkey’s position would be aimed at obtaining compensation from the organization’s members, in particular the United States. In 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on the Turkish defense industry in retaliation for its purchase of the Russian S 400 anti-missile system. Turkey was also excluded from the US F-35 stealth fighter jet program, for which it “had placed an order and paid a $1.4 billion advance,” according to Courrier International. A gesture from Joe Biden on this issue would undoubtedly overcome Ankara’s reticence.

Finally, it is difficult not to see in Turkey’s attitude a message sent to Russia, which considers NATO’s expansion to the East as a betrayal by Western countries. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Ankara has tried to maintain good relations with the two belligerents on whom its economy closely depends. “The Turks and the Russians also share the Black Sea and common interests in Syria,” analyzes Olivier Kempf. “Erdogan supports Ukraine but is careful not to go too far.

This episode also reminds us that the Atlantic Alliance, even reinforced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is not immune to strategic differences. “Not because NATO is essentially united is there necessarily agreement on everything,” summarized Olivier Kempf. “Finally, the underlying problems continue to exist and have not disappeared with the war in Ukraine.

Adapted from its original French version