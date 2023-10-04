Can Donald Trump becoming the new president of Congress behind the dismissal this Tuesday night of its leader Kevin McCarthy?

In theory yes and it is precisely what several Republican party legislators are now asking for, among them Marjorie Taylor-Green, who has already announced that she will only give her affirmative vote for the former US president.

On paper, it is something viable because The rules of the House of Representatives do not require that its speaker or president be one of its members. Only if he is elected by a majority of votes.

In fact, it was a possibility that was aired in January, when the same extreme faction of the party that ended up overthrowing McCarthy opposed his nomination and 15 rounds of voting were necessary before he was elected.

“When the House reconvenes my first action will be to nominate Trump for Speaker. Trump has been the best U.S. president I have ever seen and has a proven record of putting America first,” said Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, echoing the comments from Green and Florida Congressman Greg Steube.

(Also read: What does Kevin McCarthy’s dismissal say about the political chaos in the US?)

Representative Matt Gaetz (L), who proposed the impeachment of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R).

Although historically the House of Representatives has always elected one of its members as its leader, The Constitution does not prevent the promotion of someone who is not and hence the possibility.



For some, the move could even make sense – at least for Trump – since it would give even more visibility to his candidacy for the 2024 presidency and in a certain sense it would protect him from the 5 legal proceedings that he is currently facing in various courts in the country.

At the moment, former President Trump has not commented on the matter. But In January, when asked the same question, he said he was not interested. And most likely not now either.

(You may be interested: Kevin McCarthy is removed as leader of the United States House of Representatives)

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Largely because his election would not be guaranteed. Although he controls the party and has many supporters in the House, there are many Republicans elected in moderate districts who do not want him because it could sink his chances of re-election.

Given the pyrrhic majority of the Republicans in the Lower House -221 votes vs. 212 for the Democrats-, He would need the support of practically all members of the community to take the hammer.

AND, If this were achieved, what was already a Congress divided to the core would become a battlefield. Not to mention the conflicts of interest, since, as president of the House, he would be in charge of leading the impeachment process that is already underway against President Joe Biden, his rival in next year’s elections.

Yes ok The House has entered unknown territory – its president has never been removed before. Few believe they will opt for this explosive path.

For now, yes, All legislative activity is paralyzed until they can reach an agreement. in a successor to McCarthy.

(Also: US cell phone alert: why will it ring this Wednesday, October 4?)

For now, all legislative activity is paralyzed.

Something that does not look easy because any name that emerges will have to have the support of almost all the members of a party that has just imploded. and where the same people who overthrew McCarthy will once again be decisive.

Several names, however, have begun to be aired. The one that sounds the most, for now, is that of Steve Scalise, currently the highest-ranking Republican after McCarthy’s departure.

Scalise, whose name was floated in January, has the support of some members of the Freedom Caucus -the extreme faction that opposed McCarthy- and would be an ideal option to break the impasse in the short term.

The problem is that in August he announced that he had been diagnosed with blood cancer and was undergoing treatment.

(You can read: The mayor of New York will be in Colombia: what are the objectives of his visit?)

Patrick McHenry will replace McCarthy until there is a new leader of the US House of Representatives. See also Marijuana is still smoked outside the Mexican Senate

For the Republicans it would be disastrous to have to go through a third election for the position of speaker in case the disease progresses and cannot continue.

Also mentioned are Tom Emmer, the current number three, the president of the Rules Commission, Tom Cole; and Patrick McHenry, president pro tempore who was elected this Tuesday but whose role for now is to lead the process for the election of a new head.

These three, however, are close to McCarthy, something that probably disqualifies them from the Freedom Caucus.

Tom Emmer is another name being talked about to replace McCarthy.

The other possible contender is Representative Jim Jordan. Although he is not part of the Caucus, he was one of its members and is seen as very radical by the more moderate members of the party.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump could lose Trump Tower: why is the civil trial threatening his empire?)

In any case, the coming process looks tortuous. Regardless of the name, the new president will have to deal with the same problems McCarthy had: a party that is hostage to the designs of a minority group that has the power, as has already been demonstrated, to remove any speaker who does not comply with them.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68