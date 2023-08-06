“I am leading in all the polls, even against Joe’s deranged (Biden), but this is not a level playing field. It is electoral interference, and the Supreme Court must intercede,” he cried last Friday through his social network , Truth, a donald trump determined to take advantage of his complicated legal situation.

In a new move, for now in the media, Trump urged the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority that it reinforced when he was president, to intercede for him in the case for his alleged attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 elections and for which he was indicted in a Washington court on Thursday.

Yes ok This was not the first nor the second time that the former president faced chargesyes it is the most relevant since a grand jury accused him of having tried to subvert American democracy to retain power.

Last March, the Republican already had the dubious honor of becoming the first former president of the country to face criminal charges, in a case investigated in New York and related to the alleged payment of a bribe to silence the porn actress Stormy Daniels with whom, it is presumed, he had an extramarital relationship.

Trump supporters outside the courthouse in Washington.

His second indictment came in June at the hands of a Miami grand jury, which accused him of illegally taking classified White House documents who were found by the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. Both are serious accusations, but this week the most anticipated came: Trump was finally indicted for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 elections in which he lost against Joe Biden and having encouraged the 2021 assault on the Capitol to stop its ratification.

As in the cases of New York and Miami, the former president pleaded not guilty, this time of “conspiracy” to alter the electoral results. “Not guilty,” Trump said after Coroner Moxila Upadhyaya, who reminded him that he faces jail time, read him the charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

But, the unusual situation, instead of blowing up his chances to conquer the White House next year, he has further boosted his candidacy.

Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, assured CNN that Trump still has a lot of political life left. “The Constitution has very few requirements to serve as president, such as being at least 35 years old. It does not prohibit anyone accused, or sentenced, or even serving a prison sentence, from running for president and winning the presidency,” says the expert.

Jack Smith, United States special counsel.

The US Constitution not only does not prevent Trump from running for office, It also does not contemplate the prohibition from being president to someone convicted by federal justice, not even if he is already in prison, except if he was convicted of the crime of insurrection, for which Trump has not been charged in any of the three charges. which, at the moment, he is facing.

In fact, it would not be the first electoral campaign with a candidate in prison. In 1920, the candidate for the White House, the socialist Eugene Debs, appeared in the elections and obtained almost a million votes while in a jail in Atlanta (Georgia) after being convicted of sedition in 1918 for protesting the involvement of the United States in World War I.

In the same way, in the case of Trump, “if he is finally convicted of these charges or by various other (judicial) processes, he could stand for election,” said Scott, a professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University. McLean.

Trump is the undisputed favorite



Despite forecasts to the contrary, the latest two indictments have only succeeded in increasing Trump’s appeal. among Republicans in the race for the party’s nomination to challenge President Joe Biden, a strong Democratic candidate, next year.

Earlier in the week, a survey by Siena College and The New York Times it showed Trump crushing his main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 37 points. Likewise, the American newspaper announced that if President Biden and Trump faced the general elections today, they would tie. Specifically, both would obtain 43 percent of the intention to vote.

And, although This week’s indictment becomes more relevant as it is an issue that will define the future of American democracy, the panorama is complex.

“From a political standpoint, this indictment touches on more important issues because it affects our form of government, the nature of democracy in the United States, and the peaceful transfer of power,” Mark C. Smith, professor of Political Science and Constitutional Law from Cedarville University (Ohio). Smith clarified that from a legal point of view, this new accusation “is more complicated and much more difficult to prove.”

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Timessays that for months, Trump has been preparing the ground for the eventual impeachment and has made it clear to his supporters that they should not trust anything prosecutors tell them.

In fact, Baker points out that a statement released by his campaign went further, comparing prosecutors to fascists and communists. “The illegality of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of 1930s Nazi Germany, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes,” she said. “President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution with the advice of many very gifted lawyers.”

Trump knows what is coming to him and that is why he has not hesitated to leak, even for a matter of minutes, the charges and judicial summonses to which he is the subject. In addition to showing himself as a victim.

Speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving Washington on Thursday in his private plane, Trump called himself a “political opponent” the victim of “persecution” and said Thursday was “a very sad day for America.” “If you can’t beat it, you go after it or prosecute it,” he said.

long and thorny road



Despite being indicted by a Washington DC grand jury on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. This case, added to that of New York and Miami, are not the only criminal cases that Trump faces.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

At 77 years old, the republican has open fronts for crimes of a political, economic and sexual nature.

But, time plays against. The trials will not begin until next year, in the midst of the November 2024 presidential election campaign, and experts doubt that the former president will close a legal agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office given that “There is no room for any type of admission of guilt in his personality,” affirmed Professor Smith, who sees “possible” that the Republican “ends up in prison and perhaps contests the elections from jail.”

“Trump could be a candidate from prison, win the election and even be sworn in as president. In that case, I think he would try to pardon himself, ”predicted the expert.

Trump could be a candidate from prison, win the election and even be sworn in as president. In that case, I think he would try to pardon himself.

In that case, Trump could probably face a new impeachment (the third he would be subjected to) or even force to press the nuclear button of the twenty-fifth amendment, which allows the Cabinet to remove a president who is unable to carry out his duties.

But for now, the only clear thing, as Baker points out, is that The justice system and the American electoral system will engage in a 15-month contest to see who will decide their fate and that of the country first. “The real verdict on the Trump presidency is yet to come.”

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME

On twitter: @stephechavarria