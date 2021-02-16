Sometimes the reason for the disgusting behavior of a person is not a problem with upbringing or a bad character, but a disease. For example, problems with the thyroid gland.

Often with diseases of the thyroid gland, a person for no apparent reason begins to eat much more, suffer from insomnia, get tired too quickly, and complain of a bad mood. This happens with a reduced function of the thyroid gland – hypothyroidism. But with thyrotoxicosis, when there are too many thyroid hormones, the patient may become very aggressive, overly irritable, may flare up and even burst into tears from scratch. Therefore, it is very important to periodically get tested for thyroid hormones, because the earlier treatment is started, the more effective it is.