In Venezuela, a bill is being drafted that seeks to punish expressions “fascist, neo-fascist or similar” in the country. The regulations establish penalties of up to 12 years in prison and fines for those who spread messages that “promote violence or denigrate democracy,” according to the law, which consists of four chapters and 30 articles.

However, the document, which was approved this Tuesday in its first discussion at the National Assembly, It causes great concern among human rights organizations and the opposition.

The NGO Provea, for example, maintained that the approval of this project would mean “advance in the construction of a totalitarian government model in the country”. The reason behind is that the term “fascism” It is usually used by government officials to refer to and persecute Venezuelan opponents.

This law would then allow the ruling party monitor the information that sectors opposed to Chavismo issue about the government and that are disseminated through the media and even in social networks.

What specifically does the law say against “fascism”?

The law aims to “establish the means and mechanisms to preserve peaceful coexistence and public tranquility” as well as “protect Venezuelan society from the emergence of any expression of a fascist, neo-fascist order or similar nature.”

While fines will be imposed on “electronic or printed media” of between 50,000 and 100,000 “times the highest value exchange rate published by the Central Bank”, equivalent to up to $100,000.

In its provisions, prohibits the dissemination of messages that promote violence as a method of political action or denigrate democracy and the constitution of organizations that advocate or are based on fascism. Furthermore, the law prohibits meetings or demonstrationsas well as the creation of political organizations that defend fascism.

How did this law come about and what does Chavismo say about it?

The project was proposed on March 24 by the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduroand finally, it was presented this Tuesday before Parliament by the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez.

In his speech, Rodríguez stated that “stopping fascism in the world is a task that cannot be postponed for the good of humanity, because it not only manifests itself in expressions of hate, violence and death, but also in forms of economic fascism, such as the blockade criminal imposed against Venezuela.”

Rodríguez highlighted that this legislation seeks to complement the Law of Political Parties and the Law of Hate, approved in 2017 and criticized by the opposition for considering it a tool to punish political dissent.

He emphasizes that the project also contemplates “the serious consequences for the country's economy, sovereignty and territorial integrity compromised by extremist factors that took over the Venezuelan parliament in 2015 to strip Venezuela of its resources and create internal destabilization.” as Rodríguez explained.

“We are very struck by the fact that today organizations that have never participated in an election in Venezuela, that have openly ignored democratic institutions, today attempt to once again assault political power, this time presenting themselves in the form of a farce. “They are the same ones who called for an invasion of Venezuela, they are the same ones who ask for sanctions, they are the same ones who have attempted against the life of Nicolás Maduro, and today they present themselves as sheep to be what they have never been, they have never been democrats,” he added. he.

What are the penalties and punishments contemplated by the project?

The project contemplates the creation of a commission against fascism and an international network of groups, movements and institutions committed to the fight against this doctrine and includes “criminal sanctions and administrative for non-compliance with the provisions of this law”, which were not detailed.

In its article 22, the document states that “any person who requests, invokes, promotes or executes violent actions as a means or means for the exercise of political rights will be punished.” with imprisonment of eight to twelve years and political disqualification for the duration of the sentence“.

While the “dissemination of prohibited messages” on radio or television will be punished with the revocation of the concession, while fines will be imposed on “electronic or printed media” among 50,000 and 100,000 “times the highest value exchange rate published by the Central Bank”, equivalent to up to 100,000 dollars.

What specifically does the law say about the use of social networks?

Article eleven says: “Radio, television, electronic media and printed media, public, private and community service providers, as well as social networks, must guarantee spaces free of any message of fascist nature.”

Regarding the use of networks, Rodríguez insisted that this project includes a special chapter that seeks to regulate social networks due to the increase in messages of hate and intolerance that are spread through these media. “Messages of hate, intolerance, and destruction become more viral, that is what these algorithms favor,” he said.

In other words, Social networks will also be monitored by the authorities to apply this “legal framework” of new penalties.

What do human rights organizations say?

The Venezuelan NGO Provea asked the international community this Thursday to carry out diplomatic efforts to avoid the approval of the 'bill against fascism, neo-fascism and similar expressions', considering it an advance in the “construction of a model of “Totalitarian government.”

“The international community, especially organizations with a mandate to protect human rights, must carry out all necessary diplomatic efforts to avoid the final promulgation of the proposal,” the NGO urged in a press release.

Provea maintained that the approval of this bill would mean “advance in the construction of a totalitarian government model in the country, further aggravating the guarantees for the enjoyment of human rights of the population.”

For his part, Marino Alvarado, human rights defender, said on his social network X that the law “attacks the right to demonstration and public gatherings.”

The opposition, meanwhile, denounces that this law, which prohibits the formation of political parties and social organizations accused of “promoting hatred and intolerance,” punishes political dissidence.

The background to this standard

Already in 2017, Maduro, surrounded by protests that left more than 120 dead and 1,958 injured, proposed the “Law against Hate, peaceful coexistence and tolerance”, which punishes those accused of “promoting” with up to 20 years in prison. or inciting hatred”.

This would be an extension of this regulation.

What is missing for the rule to come into force?

The law will be subjected to a second discussion before its final sanction.