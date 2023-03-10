The mayor of Velsen-Noord is faced with a hellish dilemma. Will he stick to his word and will the asylum boat with about a thousand asylum seekers have to leave the municipality? Or will he succumb to pressure from the Secretary of State and allow the vessel to lie still for another six months? The next few days are crucial.
Nicole Rolands
