Mexico.- For many years, Mexico has been struggling with the great problem that the introduction of the so-called “chocolate cars” entails, which is why the Mexican government has implemented a program to regularize them, but can these be confiscated? vehicles if you do not comply with the regularization 2022? In this note we will tell you.

It was last January of the current year when the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the “Decree that promotes the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin”, through which the governments of more than a dozen states were granted the power to regularize cars that were introduced into the national territory from other countries, especially since USAillegally, that is, without papers.

In addition to meeting a series of requirements, both the car and its owner, in order to benefit from the government provision, to regulate chocolate cars, the person must pay 2 thousand 500 pesos for each one of these vehicles.

It was in this way that during a few weeks of this 2022 the governments of different states, especially the federal entities that are close to the northern Mexican border, called on the citizens who own this type of units to regularize them.

Can they confiscate your chocolate car if you did not regularize it?

However, given the minority of chocolate cars that were regularized during the corresponding periods, the Tax Administration System (SAT) announced that will instruct the different state governments to confiscate the chocolate cars that have not been regularized.

“The confiscations come mainly by instructions and programs from the federal government, the federal SAT that could eventually ask us, within the joint participation agreements that we have, that we proceed to contribute state resources for this confiscation process,” he mentioned on the matter. Marco Morenohead of the Ministry of Finance of the state of Baja California.

However, owners of this type of vehicle still You have until December 31st. of the current year to comply with the process of regularization of chocolate cars.

We recommend you read:

‘SuperAger’ tells his secrets to have MEMORY as a young man at 85 years old

VIRAL. Hospital allows PATIENT to watch WORLD CUP game in full surgical intervention

What dangers can a G1 type geomagnetic storm cause to the human body?

What are the states where chocolate cars can be regularized?

According to the “Decree that promotes the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin” published at the beginning of this year in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the owners of chocolate cars who live in the following federal entities must regularize them:

lower california

Chihuahua

Baja California Sur

New Lion

sinaloa

Coahuila

Durango

zacatecas

Jalisco

Puebla

Michoacan

Tamaulipas

sound.

It should be remembered that the sports or luxury carsas well as those that have some type of shielding.



VIDEO. Girl QUITS 4 JOBS on her first day and goes viral on TikTok

#SEIZE #chocolate #cars #complying #regularization