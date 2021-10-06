After a long time, game of Thrones came to an end in 2019. Regardless of the conclusion we saw across television and streaming services, HBO said it still had spinoffs in mind to get more of the story from George RR Martin.

Three years later, House of the Dragon will premiere through HBO and HBO Max and will be based on the novel Fire & Blood from George RR Martin. This new story in the world proposed by game of Thrones talks about the events that led to the family’s downfall Targaryen.

According to the information available, this spinoff of game of Thrones It will be 10 episodes with a time to be confirmed. In July 2020 the cast election began and in April 2021 filming began in the United Kingdom. Here we show you the first preview of this project that is created by George RR Martin, the original author of the work and the executive producer Ryan J. Condal.

Among the details we see Daemon targaryen, the brother of King Viserys I. It is also possible to appreciate Valeryon – the black terror – who seems to be already dead. Yes, it is that same dragon that sees Cercei in the series of game of Thrones. The hand of the King is Otto Hightower. If that were not enough there is also Rhaenyra Targaryen both in its young and adult versions.

More details about House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff

Like game of Thrones, House of the Dragon It has a certainly robust cast and is full of actors that you should not lose sight of.

Paddy Considine is King Viserys I Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, daughter of Viserys.

Olivia Cooke is Queen Alicent Hightower – Otto Hightower’s daughter.

Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen: Rhaenyra’s uncle and Viserys’ younger brother.

Rhys Ifans is Sir Otto Hightower: Father of Alicent and the hand of the king.

There are still more characters to mention that have to do with the Lannister house and other houses that will also have an important relevance in this story that takes place 200 years ago from Game of Thrones.

Do you like the idea? Would you dare to see it through HBO Max?