Many people swear by ice baths, contrast showers or even treading snow. We explain what effect these methods have on your health.

Kassel – More and more people are trying to strengthen their immune system through exposure to cold. They take cold showers, ice baths or walk through snow in freezing temperatures. Through these methods they hope to strengthen their immune system and promote their health. These should also help you lose weight. But what do the individual methods really achieve?

Ice baths, contrast showers, etc. have this effect on your health

Ice bathing: Ice bathing, i.e. diving into water when temperatures are below zero, is becoming more popular. So far there is no clear research evidence that this actually strengthens the immune system. However, immersing yourself in cold water causes the skin vessels to constrict, which strengthens the cardiovascular system. The cold shock also has a positive effect on the psyche because it releases adrenaline and endorphins. Untrained people should approach this method slowly. Alternating showers: Alternating showers refer to alternating showers in very cold and warm water. The alternating stimuli strengthen blood circulation and therefore also ensure a healthy immune system. If the skin is well supplied with blood, the mucous membranes in the mouth and nose are also better supplied with blood. This makes them more resistant to viruses and bacteria. Water therapy: About 130 years ago, the priest Sebastian Kneipp is said to have invented water therapy to strengthen the immune system. This involves the regular application of cold showers on certain parts of the body or face. This activates the metabolism, stabilizes the circulation and stimulates the immune system. These positive effects of the so-called water therapy were introduced in 2022 Study by the University of Jena proven. Jogging in freezing temperatures: Jogging generally has a positive effect on the immune system. If you also jog at low temperatures, you can promote this. “When the cold air hits the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract, the immune stimulus is even more pronounced and even more defense cells are formed,” explains cardiologist and sports medicine specialist Professor Herbert Löllgen in an interview with AOK. Anyone who wants to lose weight has an additional advantage: jogging in winter burns 10 to 15 percent more calories than normal. In order to lose weight successfully, you should also change your diet and avoid certain foods. Treading snow: This refers to walking barefoot through the snow. This method also stimulates circulation, promotes blood circulation and strengthens the immune system.

Caution: Ice baths, contrast showers, etc. can also be harmful to your health

Although all of these methods have various health benefits, there are a few things to consider before performing them. For example, you should never be alone when ice bathing because there is a risk of cold shock. In addition, the ice bath should generally not last longer than two minutes. Anyone who already suffers from previous illnesses must also be careful. In people who have a circulatory disorder, for example, the sudden cold could trigger life-threatening vasoconstriction, lead to cardiac arrhythmias and even cardiac arrest.

The same applies to treading snow. Here too, you shouldn't overdo it. The measure should take a maximum of a few minutes. People who tend to get cold easily or have frequent problems with urinary tract infections are best advised to avoid this method. When jogging, you should warm up sufficiently before starting. The general rule is: If you are exposed to cold, those who like to experiment should first get used to the new feeling and then slowly increase it. The positive effects of the applications only become apparent when they are carried out regularly. (jus)