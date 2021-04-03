All Corona vaccines are amazingly successful in preventing serious complications and death due to Covid-19, but the extent of their success in preventing transmission of the infection remains relatively mysterious.

Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States retracted the controversial comments made by its director, Dr. Rochelle B Walsky, after it considered that people who were vaccinated never infected or transmit the virus to others.

This allegation raised several questions about the precautions that vaccinators take, such as wearing masks and gathering only in limited circumstances with people who have not received the vaccine.

What prompted a spokesperson for the agency to clarify that “it is possible to infect some people who have been fully vaccinated, but he indicated that the evidence is not clear about whether they can spread the virus to others.” “We are continuing to evaluate the evidence,” he added, according to what the New York Times reported.

This came after the agency received a torrent of criticism from scientists who pointed out that the current research was not sufficient at all to claim that vaccinated people could not spread the virus.

In the context, Paul Duprex, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh, said that the data indicate “the difficulty of infecting people who have been vaccinated, but do not think for a second that they will not be infected,” as he put it.

According to CDC data, one dose of Moderna or Pfizer was 80% effective in preventing infection, while the two doses were 90% effective.

Although these percentages indicate that transmission from vaccinated people may be unlikely, Walinsky’s comments deem protection to be complete.

“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and do not get sick, and this is not only in clinical trials, it is also in real-world data,” Wallinsky said.

But the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States reiterated the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintaining precautions, even for people who have been vaccinated.

However, the brief comment was widely interpreted as saying that vaccines provide complete protection against infection or transmission.

In turn, John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medical College, affiliated with Cornell University in New York, explained that “if Dr. Wolinsky had said that most of the people who were vaccinated did not carry the virus, this controversy would not have arisen. What we know is that vaccines are very effective against infection. – And there is more and more data on that – but nothing 100%. It’s an important public health message that needs to be corrected. “

It is reported that clinical trials of vaccines are only designed to evaluate whether vaccines prevent serious disease and death. Dr. Wallinski’s dramatic comment came just a day after he launched a call on the American public to continue taking precautions.