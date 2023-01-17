The Republican wave that did not come has consequences for policymaking in Washington. One result of the new, tight-knit Republican majority in the House is that extravagant and fringe proposals from the fringes of both parties will get more attention. The upcoming battle over raising the debt ceiling will serve as an example of this.

The debt ceiling, now at around 31.4 trillion dollars, limits the amount of total debt that the federal government can take on. To give you an idea, the debt is already greater than the US GDP, 25.7 trillion dollars.

Every year the US government is in deficit, so Congress has to raise the debt ceiling all the time. If it doesn’t increase, the government won’t be able to float to new limits, risking a general or partial blackout. The government should reach the ceiling around July, and it has to raise it before then.

Spending cap increases are often routine, but as noted above, a narrow majority of Republicans in the House means this year’s vote is uncertain. Political analysts are already coming up with ideas of varying quality for dealing with the impending drama in Congress.

Among the worst is resurrection of the thought experiment trillion dollar coin, which circulated in the press a few years ago. The Treasury Department could, in theory, mint a single platinum coin worth a trillion and deposit it with the Federal Reserve, which would use it to pay off the debt and get back under the debt ceiling.

The main reason this doesn’t work is that the money must match actual production to retain its value. If the amount of money reaches a trillion dollars while the amount of goods and services stays the same, the result is inflation.

Janet Yellen, current Secretary of the Treasury and former adviser to the Federal Reserve, was right to call the idea of ​​a trillion-dollar currency a fantasy that erodes the independence of the Federal Reserve. This already has the power to create money and buy the federal debt. It was doing this until March 2022, and could continue to do so without interference from the Executive. The reason it stopped is that it contributed to today’s inflation.

In response to the pandemic crash, the Federal Reserve implemented something similar to the trillion coin, except for the metal. She created about 5 trillion in new money between 2020 and 2022 in an attempt to stimulate the economy. The result was massive inflation that the central bank is still struggling to control.

The one trillion coin would cause inflation equivalent to an exceptional $3,000 tax on every American — on top of pre-existing 6.5% inflation in 2022 and the 4.9 trillion that the people paid in federal taxes. This trillion dollar tax would manifest itself in subtle ways that many analysts didn’t realize. There would be a small rise in prices on everything, as well as a rise in nominal interest rates, which would distort investment and business decisions. There would be a ripple on house and car prices, which depend heavily on financing. Part of the cost would be opportunity costs, through slowed growth.

Either way, a trillion would buy less than a year’s worth of spending cap relief. After that, either the Treasury would have to mint another coin, or the leadership would have to give in to whatever demands Congressional populists came up with in exchange for their support of raising the cap.

There are better ways to approach the problem, though none of them are easy. One is to focus on the cause: overspending. For starters, that would require Congress and President Biden to stop passing endless wasteful laws that have little to do with pandemic relief. Republicans can’t fix the US debt crisis with a lockdown, and President Biden can’t fix it by refusing to take reforms into account (none of which should involve trillion dollar coins).

Moreover, the debt crisis would have to be tamed along with the impending pension crisis (entitlement). Social insurance has obligations without funds of 42.2 trillion; Medicare has 92.1 trillion. Pension reform could be a political third way, but the math cannot be ignored. Replacing the unsustainable “pay it as you go” model with personal accounts, similar to individual retirement and medical savings accounts, is the best way to fix the debt problem in the long run.

Less serious proposals, such as making the ceiling increase automatic, or obstructions to stop extremist deputies, will not solve either. Spending and debt will continue to grow. This is the root of the problem.

Politics may be entertainment for some, but politics is serious business. The time until the spending cap vote this summer will no doubt be exciting for TV, but we cannot get away from the need for an enlightened approach to the problem of spending and debt. It has to happen at some point. Why not now?

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.