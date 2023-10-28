After the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Arab Group’s resolution for an “immediate humanitarian truce,” several questions were raised about Israel respecting that resolution and allowing humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza without hindrance.

A number of strategic experts and specialists in international law confirmed that the United Nations decision on Friday to call for a humanitarian truce does not have a binding status for Israel, but it is a confirmation of a broad global desire for a ceasefire and to spare the blood of civilians.

United Nations resolution

Major General Mahmoud Mansour, President of the Arab Society for Strategic Studies, says that the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly represent a political victory for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

He explained in his speech to “Sky News Arabia” that more than two-thirds of the countries of the world (about 67% of the member states of the United Nations) stand against Israeli crimes with the latest global weapons against the defenseless Palestinian people.

The UN resolution is not binding according to applicable laws and rules because it was issued by the UN General Assembly and not the UN Security Council, but according to the Egyptian expert, it is an important international message to Israel and those who blindly support it in its crimes.

Mansour pointed out that the American “veto right” hindered the issuance of a similar resolution by the UN Security Council to cease fire in Gaza.

Joint Emirati, Egyptian, Arab coordination

– Egypt, the Emirates, and the friendly and brotherly Arab countries continue international pressure and coordination with all effective and influential parties to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

Egypt continues to mobilize humanitarian aid in support of the brotherly Palestinian people.

There is “Egyptian-Qatari” coordination at the highest level to conduct negotiations between the Palestinian factions, Israel and America to contain the current crisis and push towards returning to the path of a political solution to the issue by establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

international law

Dr. Jihad Harazin, professor of international law and leader of the Palestinian Fatah movement, confirmed that the United Nations General Assembly’s decision is a victory for the Palestinian people and peace-loving countries, but Israel does not care about international law, or even UN Security Council resolutions that are binding.

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, the Palestinian international law professor focused on the following:

– Israel violates human rights and international humanitarian law, not only the rights of the Palestinian people.

– Israel sees itself as above international law, and has the right to do whatever it wants with American protection.

– Israel is not fighting an equal war against a regular army, and there are huge losses among Palestinian civilians.

– The Geneva Convention 4 guarantees the protection of the rights of civilians in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, but Israel does not implement it.

International Criminal Court

Palestine will prepare a file on the crimes of the Israeli occupation in that war and will submit it to the International Criminal Court in the coming period.

– The Palestinian factions must unite and continue the process of joint action to achieve the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli massacres against the defenseless Palestinian people must be stopped, and medical, fuel, and relief aid must be provided to the people of the Gaza Strip.