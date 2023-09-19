EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Also in September but in the 1970s, the then Chilean president, Salvador Allende, declared that “history would judge” the detractors of the nation’s democracy. Some 50 years later, we are once again experiencing a momentous moment in the history of humanity, this time in relation to our development models fundamentally married to the growth of the oil industry and other fossil fuels, and the necessary change towards other clean schemes. , renewable, sustainable and fair. Depending on how and how quickly this transition occurs, history will judge us.

The multilateral system of the United Nations, which seems abstract, sometimes anachronistic and even judged as inefficient, has several achievements in modern history, including consecutive decades without world wars and progress in the eradication of poverty, literacy and a significant increase in average life expectancy. With these credentials, the question arises, can this United Nations structure guarantee the transition of development models and address the collective challenge of climate change with the required urgency?

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres – a fervent believer that this transition is fundamental, urgent and possible – has called a Climate Ambition Summit this September 20 in New York, and demands as an entry ticket that world leaders and non-state actors come forward with decisive and ambitious climate commitments.

What kind of commitments are we talking about? Concrete objectives aligned with the most recent ones scientific studies for the just energy transition, decarbonization and resilience. For example, early warning systems for all nations by 2027; emissions reductions of 50% by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050, as well as decarbonization in high-emission sectors.

Latin America, despite the fact that it barely represents 6% of global greenhouse emissions (of this percentage, more than half is concentrated in the three largest economies in the region, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, members of the G20). and contributors of 65.62% of the regional CO2 in 2021), has an important opportunity to use Secretary Guterres’ call at this Summit to unveil its potential to be at the forefront of the resilient and just energy transition.

The Latin American region has the potential to become a world leader in renewable energy if the goal established in the Renewable Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (Relac) is ambitiously met, in which 16 countries have already committed to achieving at least 70% share of renewable energy in the region’s electrical matrix by 2030. This will be possible by making use of the potential to increase its utility-scale solar and wind energy capacity by more than 460% by that same year, just implementing prospective projects in the region, and increasing the confidence of the private sector in regional investments, particularly in Brazil, Chile and Colombia; countries with greater large-scale solar and wind capacity.

Of course, the region cannot confront climate change alone, and that is why it is so important that this Summit be a space not only for individual announcements by countries and other actors, but also to renew the commitment to global, coordinated action. and that prioritizes support for developing countries to achieve the transition. There must be a push at the highest level so that all countries and, especially, the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, attend, ticket in hand, with concrete commitments towards the year 2030 on the following:

Progressive elimination of all fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas): Reduce global consumption and production of fossil fuels by 45% by 2030, seeking a reduction in emissions of at least 43% by 2030 compared to 2019.

Fair and equitable deployment of renewable energy: Achieve a fair and equitable deployment of the total installed capacity of renewable energy globally of 12 TW in 2030, particularly wind and solar, as well as reaching 21 TW by 2040 and 27 TW by 2050.

Phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies: Agree that 2025 is the deadline to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies in developed countries and a decade later for developing countries, in compliance with the Agree that 2025 is the deadline to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies in developed countries and a decade later for developing countries, in compliance with the Glasgow Climate Pact and with the objective of reorienting part of the spending on subsidies for the consumption and production of fossil fuels towards public investments that reduce pre-existing socioeconomic inequalities and reduce vulnerabilities in the midst of the transition; and towards public climate policies and a fair energy transition.

Support for regional efforts to achieve zero deforestation by 2030. In the case of Latin America, it would be essential to avoid the point of no return of the Amazon – which would mark a transition towards a savanna-like ecosystem, drier and without the capacity to regenerate -, under an emergency plan supported and strengthened by alliances between Latin America and developed countries to expand resources.

There is no doubt that the credibility of the United Nations in this century will have a direct relationship with the success or failure of global climate action, which is why civil society must be attentive to ensuring that this Summit actually serves to more ambitious actions, ahead of the Dubai climate conferences at the end of the year (COP28) and that regions like Latin America be given space to demonstrate that climate progress is feasible and desirable, knowing that history will judge the actions and decisions taken.