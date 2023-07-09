Deutsche Wellei

07/09/2023 – 14:49

Amid labor shortages, Europe’s biggest economy is seeking to attract skilled workers from other countries. But the rise of the far right and racism in German society can be obstacles. Germany’s government is currently grappling with two of the most pressing challenges facing the country – and which may be connected: the rise of the far right and the long-term demographic decline. term.

The first is more immediate. The far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is now the biggest political force in several eastern German states, and the party’s populism has been winning over new voters.

The second challenge is longer term and more practical and, according to economists, could pose a threat to the country’s prosperity. A looming demographic gap in Germany’s workforce will require many more immigrants to arrive, business owners warn.

The German government recently introduced a law aimed at lowering bureaucratic obstacles to applying for a job in Germany. But the political atmosphere is harder to control.

At an event in eastern Germany this week, Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned that the rise of the AfD was a threat to the region’s economy. “A party that wants to close the country’s doors and that serves xenophobic clichés is sand in the cogs of the economy,” he said.

Repercussion in the foreign press

Racism and xenophobia are a proven problem in Germany. A report on Islamophobia, for example, recently commissioned by the government, concluded that anti-Muslim prejudice is “spread across broad swaths of society and is an everyday reality.”

But the extent to which such concerns discourage foreigners from moving to Germany is an open question. Ulrich Kober, director of the Democracy and Social Cohesion program at the German think tank Bertelsmann Foundation, says that there are truths in Lindner’s warning, but he has reservations. “We know from research that decisions about migrating are very complex,” he says. “There is never just one factor: people have different priorities when choosing where to migrate.”

Kober notes that the report on Islamophobia and the AfD’s successes and scandals were also highlighted in the foreign press. “When far-right groups are on the rise in Germany, or when far-right politicians win public office, it makes news in other countries,” she says. “People are aware of what is happening in Germany.”

IT manager Shivam Mehrotra confirms this. The Indian has spent the last five years working for a company in Brandenburg – one of the states where the AfD currently leads in opinion polls – and helping other immigrants navigate German bureaucracy. Mehrotra says that Indians who are considering moving abroad pay attention to these stories.

“I don’t think it would be a determining factor in deciding whether or not to come to Germany, but the direction the country is taking would be taken into account,” he says.

The 33-year-old says he has not been the target of racism in his time in Germany (“Maybe I was just lucky,” he says), but the rise of far-right populism worries him. “It affects me,” he says. “It’s divisive anywhere in the world, but especially in Germany, which I now call my country. I like to believe that Germany values ​​the values ​​of equality and diversity.”

What attracts and what repels foreigners

Various institutions – from corporate-funded think tanks such as the Bertelsmann Foundation to international bodies such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – regularly conduct research on what makes countries attractive and to whom.

They found that the most important factors are career prospects, potential income and quality of life. On these three points, Germany is reasonably well positioned, says Bertelsmann’s Kober.

Still, it competes with other rich countries that also need a workforce – and the US, Canada, Australia and the UK have a huge advantage, as much of the world speaks its native language, English.

An OECD survey published last year asked skilled workers from around the world what they saw as the biggest obstacles to moving to Germany. Some 38% cited a lack of command of the German language, while just 18% cited concerns about discrimination and racism.

“It does play a role, but you have to put it in the context of other larger factors,” says Kober. “I think this is also due to the fact that most people know that there is no society anywhere in the world that is free of racism.”

"Other countries, the classic Anglo-Saxon countries of immigration, have developed a culture of openness, and this is still lacking in many sectors of the population in Germany," he adds. "And, of course, the AfD – or rather the mindset that drives people to vote for the AfD – doesn't exactly represent a culture of openness."
























