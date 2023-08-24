a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

I have a travel ban due to a financial case, and I want to travel abroad for treatment.

How can I stop the travel ban in such a situation?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

You can bring a solvent sponsor to deposit his passport, and submit a request to cancel the travel ban temporarily until you return from the treatment trip, and attach with the application the treatment papers so that they are evidence of the necessity of your travel and thus the acceptance of your request.

It is worth noting that there is a free service available on the Dubai Police website that allows individuals to inquire electronically and around the clock about the criminal status of financial cases in Dubai only, and whether there is a travel ban against the person, according to the UAE digital government.

The digital government stated that this service is available to all members of society, and requires the person to enter the number of his identity card issued by the UAE, and it is also possible to benefit from the service of inquiring about travel bans through the Dubai Police application, which is available on the iTunes and Google Play platforms.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department also provides the electronic service “Inquire”, which enables individuals to inquire about the existence of any cases against them with the Public Prosecution, and to use this service, the customer must enter his unified number.

And she advised before planning your travel, it is also advisable to check and / or solve any problems that may prevent you or stop your travel through passport control at the country’s airports. If necessary, you can seek help from a lawyer, or contact the nearest office of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, or the police in your area, to inquire and obtain advice.



