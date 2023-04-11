The volcanologically active territory in Spain is the Canary Islands, where all the islands, with the exception of La Gomera, are considered active. What does that mean? That they have had activity or eruptions during the period known in geology as the Holocene, which is approximately the last 11,700 years. However, not all islands have the same potential to host eruptions. Those that are most likely to produce volcanic eruptions are closest to the place where the magma is in depth. And those are El Hierro and La Palma. The last two eruptions in the Canary Islands have been precisely there, on La Palma in 2021 and on El Hierro in 2010/2011, which was an underwater eruption. Tenerife is the second island with the highest number of eruptions during the historical period (since the 15th century). The first is La Palma, which is the one that has had the most eruptions in that period. During these last six hundred years, on La Palma there have been seven eruptions; in Tenerife four have been registered; in El Hierro, one and in Lanzarote, another two.

Therefore, regarding the question Can Teide erupt? Within the Teide National Park there was an eruption just 225 years ago, that of Chahorra or Narices del Teide in 1798, so it is expected that there could be new eruptions within the park in the future. What happens is that, with current technology and scientific knowledge, we cannot say when it will be. That is why it is of the utmost importance to study past eruptions.

In my case I specialized in volcanic hazard; I research how, when, and where previous eruptions occurred so I know how, when, and where they are most likely to occur in the future. Answering when is the most difficult question because we do not have, for example, such continuous dating as to establish a precise period of recurrence. The recurrence period is the interval between one event and the next. But that in Tenerife or in the Teide area there is going to be another future eruption, there is no doubt that it will, although we cannot specify when it will happen.

In addition to the Canary Islands, there is another area on the Peninsula that could be considered active. This is the area of ​​La Garrocha which is in Girona. As I explained, a territory is considered active when it has had eruptions or activity in the Holocene. In the La Garrocha area, there is a last event dated approximately 13,000 years ago, the Croscat volcano. That is to say, this date is almost at the limit of the Holocene, and for this reason it can be considered active. But in comparison, it is much less active than the Canaries.

There are other areas of Spain that also have recent volcanism, but are already considered inactive because volcanism stopped tens or hundreds of thousands of years ago. These are the area of ​​Campo de Calatrava in Ciudad Real, Cabo de Gata in Almería and the Columbretes Islands in Castellón. In all these cases it is a volcanism that is extinct. Its volcanic activity is no longer possible because the geological conditions have changed in those sectors and there is no longer a magma supply.

Laura Becerril She is a doctor in Geology and completed her doctoral thesis on the Island of El Hierro (Canary Islands). Currently, she is an academic at the Institute of Engineering Sciences of the O’Higgins University (Rancagua, Chile).

Question submitted by Jose Vega

Coordination and writing: Victoria Bull

