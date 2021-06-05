The corona numbers in Hamburg are at a consistently low level of just over 20. That gives hope for the summer cathedral in 2021. Can the folk festival take place?

Hamburg – The corona numbers in Hamburg remain low. On Saturday. On June 5, 2021, the health authority reports 73 new corona cases. That is 34 more than the day before, but only five more than on Saturday a week ago. Therefore, the incidence in the city increases slightly from 21.3 to 21.5 – but remains at a consistently low level. Because of these good numbers, the Hamburg Senate has already announced to allow further easing to come into effect on June 11th*.

The Senate will announce on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 which opening steps this will affect. Relaxation in the area of ​​events is also possible. There is already hope for the Hamburg Summer Cathedral. Because according to a report by Mopo, the Hamburg economic authority is positive that the largest festival in the north can actually take place from July 30, 2021 to August 29, 2021. When the The final decision will be made and more information about the 2021 Summer Cathedral* are available here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.