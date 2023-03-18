The annual declaration is a mandatory requirement for all taxpayers who pay taxes before the Mexican treasury, however some choose not to do so, which implies being subject to possible sanctions by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

To determine a sanction, the authorities send an invitation letter to taxpayers via email and if it is not attended to, the next step would be the fine.

How much is the fine for not submitting the annual statement to the SAT?

In accordance with the Federal Tax Code (CFF), it is considered an infraction to “not present the declarations, requests, notices or records required by the tax provisions.”

Based on this, the fine ranges from 1,810 pesos to 22,400 pesos in the case of declarations, for each of the undeclared obligations.

“If within the six months following the date on which the declaration for which the fine was imposed was filed, the taxpayer submits a supplementary declaration to that, declaring additional contributions, for said declaration the fine referred to in this article will also be applied. subparagraph”, says the CFF.

The CFF establishes different types of fines, for example 18 thousand 360 pesos to 36 thousand 740 pesos “for not submitting the returns in the electronic media being obliged to do so, submitting them after the deadline or not complying with the requirements of the tax authorities to submit them or comply with them outside the deadlines indicated therein.”

Can they seize you for not declaring taxes before the SAT?

The SAT cannot seize your assets directly, however the agency can carry out a request process so that they can seize you.

This process occurs when the SAT notifies about a tax debt and in which taxpayers have a period of 30 business days to pay or guarantee the debt, otherwise actions will be initiated to collect it, even with the seizure of the assets.

In the seizure of assets, the document ‘execution order’ is presented; the value of the seized assets is determined and the sale of these (auction) is called to apply the value obtained to the amount of the tax debt.

“If the value of the assets is enough to cover the amount of the tax debts, then the debt is fully paid; but if it fails to cover it, the SAT issues another requirement to extend the embargo for the remaining amount and assets are seized again until the tax debt is fully covered,” says the SAT.

