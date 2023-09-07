An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

A delegation of experience was opened, the inspection was completed, and the case was transferred to the trial court.

Can I postpone the 5% fee until the case is decided?



the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

Fees can be deferred by an application accompanied by a bank statement for the last 6 months and the statement of claim, and it is presented to the competent committee to approve the postponement so that the fees are collected from the loser of the case when the judgment is executed.

