Despite the restrictions that prevent parties from being held in homes in the midst of a pandemic, something that is increasing and especially in festive weeks such as this Easter, events of this type are still taking place with the intention of breaking the rules and enjoying the fringes of the law. For this reason, as a result of police controls, there have been arrests and appearances of the security forces in the homes.

They have attracted attention in recent days images of police officers breaking into houses, breaking down doors, to gain access to homes and stop these illegal parties. And the reality is that they do it without a court order, that is, without an order allowing entry into a home, where for example a party is being held, without the owner’s permission.

The controversy has been mounted mainly as a result of the publication of a video in which agents are observed kicking the door into a home from Lagasca street, in Madrid, as well as others in previous days also in the capital.

The agents defend that they can make these interventions

According to the newspaper The country, Police officers have defended that they accessed the homes covered by the Citizen Security Law (better known as gag law) and an internal order issued by the Ministry of the Interior on March 16.

In their reports refer to this official letter from the National Police’s Deputy Operational Directorate, which presumably gives instructions to “establish the necessary operational arrangements to ensure compliance with the measures and recommendations.”, those agreed by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System for the periods of March 17 and 21 and March 26 and April 9, coinciding with the San José bridge and the Easter holiday period. But in reality, the order has not been published.

What do the articles say and what does Interior explain?

The Police have explained that their actions would be supported by Articles 9.13 and 16.1 of the Citizen Security Law. Specifically, this last point states that “in the fulfillment of their criminal investigation and prevention functions, as well as for the sanction of criminal and administrative offenses, the agents of the Security Forces and Bodies may require the identification of the persons in the following assumptions: a) When there are indications that they may have participated in the commission of an offense. b) When, in view of the concurrent circumstances, it is considered reasonably necessary that they prove their identity to prevent the commission of a crime ”.

Too argue that article 16.5 also serves to support their action: “In cases of resistance or refusal to identify oneself or to collaborate in the verification or identification practices, the provisions of the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Law and, where appropriate, this Law will be followed ”. Thus, people who break the law could be arrested.

There is the legal debate. If these articles are sufficient to violate a fundamental right contained in the Article 18 of the Spanish Constitution, by which “the domicile is inviolable” and “no entry or registration may be made in it without the consent of the owner or judicial resolution, except in the case of flagrante delicto”. In Interior they only affirm that they had no record of the order.

What were the young people doing? Is it a disproportionate act?

The agents have also defended that the young people are committing a crime of disobedience at the moment when they refuse to open the door and identify themselves.

The fact of knocking down the door is being considered by different groups or spokespersons for the judges’ associations as something “disproportionate” and not justified without the permission of a judge, since it would not be a flagrant crime and yes, an administrative sanction activity. That is, without a court order they could not access the house. Only flagrante delicto justify the demolition of the door, and even this way of acting by the Police could be considered burglary.

The government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, defended on TVE the actions of the security forces: “The police always act with adequate proportionality. I don’t know the details ”.