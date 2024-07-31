Recent research has discovered a molecule that can rejuvenate the immune system. Is called Nugget and has been shown to work in mice, paving the way for potential therapies against autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes.

The role of Pepitem

The Pepitem molecule was the subject of a study coordinated by Myriam Chimenfrom the University of Birmingham, and published in the journal npj Aging. The researchers experimented Nugget on micecomparing young and elderly populations, to better understand how this molecule influences the activity of white blood cells, leukocytes.

It has emerged that Pepitem is produced by B lymphocytesthe cells of the immune system responsible for producing antibodies. The action of Pepitem is triggered by the hormone called adiponectin, and in old mice this action is reduced.

Implications for future therapies

Chimen he observed that there is a age-related decline on the way Nugget-adiponectin and that this decline affects the trafficking of T cells, crucial in the immune response. The results are promising and suggest the possibility of develop a gero-protective agent. This agent would not only reduce excessive inflammation in older people, but would support also good immune function.

Next steps of research

The next goal of the group is research is to begin human trials, with the aim of developing new therapies for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes.

Do you think this discovery could revolutionize therapies for autoimmune diseases?