What is going on?

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sharp Western response to it, Europe has been living in uncertainty about the supply of Russian gas. Some countries, including the economic engine Germany, are dependent on that gas for a significant part of their energy supply. Other countries, such as Spain and Portugal, are not at all. Russia maintains that it is a reliable supplier, but in the meantime supplies much less gas than before. That throttling started before the February 24 raid, but since then it has become unpredictable. In mid-June, supply halved overnight, with the main maintenance pipeline shutting down for ten days in mid-July.

