It has now been almost two months since the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported the highest number of new infections in Germany since the start of the pandemic: there were 33,777 new cases within 24 hours on December 18, 2020. A few days earlier, the Chancellor had Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states further tightened the lockdown: schools and daycare centers, shops, hairdressers, cosmetic studios, etc. had to close – and all of this shortly before Christmas.

Seven weeks after this sad peak in infections, the question arises for Germany: How will things continue in the coming days, weeks and months? Will everything stay closed or can the lockdown be relaxed – and if so, how?

The number of new infections every day has decreased significantly. In the first week of February, the high was around 13,000. On Monday morning, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the seven-day incidence throughout Germany was only 76. But is that enough for extensive relaxation?

This is exactly what Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders want to discuss at a summit next Wednesday. The current hard corona lockdown is initially limited to February 14th. Even if votes for opening strategies increase and the numbers decrease, there are signs of a lockdown extension. However, it is possible that, for example, hairdressers or schools and daycare centers can open under certain conditions.

The federal government is pressing for a further reduction in the number of corona infections. “The second wave of the pandemic has broken, but of course it is not over yet,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday in Berlin. It is a very good development that the number of new infections and the occupancy of intensive care units are decreasing. The goal of fewer than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide in seven days has not yet been achieved.

The attitude of the intensive care physicians on this topic is also clear: They currently see no alternative to the corona lockdown. The situation in the intensive care units is still serious despite a decline in the number of patients with a severe Covid-19 course, warns the German interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi).

Intensive care physicians urgently recommend extending the lockdown

“Of course we cannot continue the lockdown indefinitely,” said association president Gernot Marx. However, it is imperative to extend the currently applicable strict corona measures beyond mid-February. “We should then start the discussion again at the beginning of March,” declared Marx.

Marx assumes that the situation will remain very serious until Easter. “If the decline in corona patients in the intensive care units has continued at this rate since the beginning of the year, it will be April or May before the situation can be considered relaxed.” This is only realistic without a renewed increase in the number of infections. Almost 4,000 patients with a Sars-CoV-2 infection are currently being treated in the intensive care units of the hospitals.

Also Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is promoting a continuation of the corona lockdown. He also calls for further step-by-step government action. “Everyone wants a six-month plan, but there can be no such thing in this dynamic, in this pandemic,” said Spahn on Sunday in the ARD program “Anne Will”. It only goes “step by step” – and there are still a few hard and difficult weeks ahead.

It will still be necessary to continually adapt the specific measures and the specific strategy. “I know everyone has a longing for something that lasts for six or twelve months. But that doesn’t work. The virus is too dynamic. The situation is changing too much, ”said Spahn.

“We will always have to adapt to the findings, to the development,” said the minister. “We will have to keep checking after every measure we take, after every step we take, even after two or three weeks: What are the consequences, do we have to readjust?”

Spahn warns of “worrying mutations”

In particular, the development of “worrying mutations” must be closely monitored. The highly contagious virus variants apparently spread faster than the virus before, said Spahn, referring to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute. The proportion of variant B117 discovered in Great Britain alone was just under six percent at the end of the week.

Spahn also said that before it becomes concrete with easing steps, one should wait “until we are well below 50 at 100,000”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister also speaks out against a long-term plan Markus Söder out. “Driving on sight is annoying. But driving on sight is the only thing that really helps. Because the challenger we are facing – Corona – does not adhere to deadlines that we set, “he said in the ARD” Report from Berlin “.

Söder wants to set signals – hairdresser opening possible?

Söder said that prospects would be discussed at the federal-state consultations on Wednesday. There will certainly be – “very clearly”. “How and how long and to what extent, that still has to be discussed.” It is important to send smaller signals – for example for personal services such as hairdressers. “But everything is sensible step by step,” said the CSU boss.

Hamburg’s first mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) speaks out against automatic relaxation of the corona restrictions at an incidence value below 50. “There must be no automatism,” said Tschentscher of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” on Monday. “We need an assessment of the overall situation and we have to remain very careful.” Otherwise the incidence value could quickly rise again to well over 50.

According to the Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), the rapid reduction in the number of corona infections must have absolute priority over loosening the lockdown. “My advice as Federal Economics Minister is that we do everything, but really everything, so that the numbers go down faster,” says Altmaier in the political talk of the newspaper “Bild” with a view to the deliberations of the federal and state governments on Wednesday.

Of course, “opening strategies” are also being worked on. At the moment the “numbers are still too high to be responsible for concrete steps now”.

The SPD candidate for chancellor and vice-chancellor should consider possible opening perspectives Olaf Scholz (SPD) are already being discussed. “It is important that we talk to each other about an opening concept and an opening strategy,” said Scholz in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “We have to be careful, that’s for sure, we have to watch out for the mutations. But we see that our political actions are also successful, because the infection rates are falling. ”

Pressure comes mainly from the economy. Associations urge an end to the lockdown. Furniture industry and retailers for example, submitted hygiene concepts and insisted on the prospect of being allowed to reopen their shops. “The closed trading companies need a realistic opening perspective as soon as possible. Otherwise we will lose tens of thousands of businesses, ”warns Managing Director Stefan Genth of the HDE trade association.

The Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM) is urgently calling on the federal government to adopt a “strategy for secure business in times of crisis”. In an open letter to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others, it is said that a “secure opening” by March 1st at the latest is urgently required.

What can the return to schools look like?

Another big topic on Wednesday will be the Schools and the return to classroom teaching his. An opening is only “very cautious and careful, in no case possible across the board in all regions,” said the president of the teachers’ association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, of the world”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a long-term strategy for schools and daycare centers on Monday. Merkel said on Monday, according to information from the German Press Agency of participants in online deliberations of the CDU presidium, that such a strategy was to be launched during the deliberations. At the same time, she emphasized that the infection numbers would have to be reduced again in the next two weeks.

According to this information, the Chancellor said that the wave of infections had broken, but no federal state was below the number of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. There is also a very slow reduction in the R-value. Merkel expressed concern about the virus variant B1351 circulating in South Africa, which is also coming to Germany via Great Britain.

Scientists now consider the risk of school opening to be manageable with strict hygiene requirements. This emerges from the guidelines for the prevention and control of corona infections in schools, the Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek presented on Monday.

The specialist societies for epidemiology, public health, pediatric and adolescent medicine and pediatric infectious diseases come to the conclusion in the 29-page guidelines that schools could remain open during the corona crisis if they observe a clear set of hygiene measures. However, this presupposes that the classes and age groups have to be divided into smaller and fixed groups.

In addition, there are strict distance and ventilation rules, a consistent obligation to wear medical masks and the reduction in the number of people using local public transport, including by extending the time of the lessons offered. (with dpa / AFP / Reuters)