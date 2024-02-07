“Every organ has a brain and it is possible to rejuvenate nerve cells as we did with the heart.” This is the study published in 'Minerva Cardiology and Angiology' by Massimo Fioranelli, department of Human Sciences of the 'Guglielmo Marconi' University of Rome and head of the Center for Cardiology and Integrated Medicine of the Sanatrix Clinic in Rome. Why does the heart have a brain? “Today, thanks to technology, we verify aspects of medicine that others had already noticed 4 thousand years ago – says the cardiologist – In China they had so developed a sense of observation that today we understand – and verify – this level with our technology. In ancient China saw that when a patient had a fixed heart rate, such as the pecking of a woodpecker or raindrops on the roof, he would die within 4 days. In the 1970s, thanks to the first coronary units, we analyzed this phenomenon and discovered that when the heart has a fixed rate, without variations, there is a compromise in the state of health; this is common in diabetics, for example. Research has made us understand that in the heart, as in all organs, there is a small brain made up of 40-80 thousand nerve cells.”

“These neurons, like those of the brain, produce neurotrophins whose progenitor is NGF, a protein discovered by Nobel Prize winner Rita Levi Montalcini – recalls Fioranelli – Then the scientific community discovered others, for example BdNF, a derived neutrophic factor from the brain – a neurotrophin essential for neuronal development and survival, synaptic plasticity and cognitive function – which not only produces the brain but all the organs, which have a small brain. Over the years, Bdnf has been studied and given that its deficiency can cause neurodegenerative diseases, depression, but also cardiovascular diseases or heart failure to progress.” Then comes the idea behind the study.

“We thought about administering Bdnf in atrial fibrillation, a benign arrhythmia that can put many patients at risk of stroke. We saw that the administration of Bdnf reduced episodes of atrial fibrillation in a statistically significant way, progressively with increasing age In conclusion, the heart produces substances to repair itself, Bdnf has a trophic and regenerative effect on lost cells: we have rejuvenated the nerve cells of the heart“.

What development could the use of Bdnf neurotrophin have on the most critical patients? “The use of this substance with powerful antioxidant effects counteracts the aging of nerve and brain cells, and acts on the aging of heart cells. Specifically, a supplement that contains this neurotrophin is already on the market”. The experience in this field was recounted by Fioranelli in a book, 'Integrated Cardiology' (New Techniques).