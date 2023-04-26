During the corona pandemic, messages from doctors and healthcare providers were monitored and blocked by a disinformation think tank. Investigative journalist Jet Schouten delved into the working methods of this anonymous think tank that collaborates with the Ministry of Health. How harmful is it for confidence in the government if it secretly has a say in what information is visible or not?

