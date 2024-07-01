Manage a Credit or debit card It is relatively simple, however, it may be that due to ignorance you do one of the following 5 actions that would lead to bank to block your account.

Specific, BBVA has its respective rules for Prevent your account from being blockedand although it can be unlocked, the reality is that no one wants to go through this necessary process. So let’s get into the details.

Data not updated

If you don’t know the reason why the bank has blocked your cardIt may be because you have not updated your information, so you may receive a call asking you to go to a branch so that they have all your information up to date.

Non-payment to the bank

If you have one credit card with BBVA and you noticed that you can’t use it, maybe it’s because you have a pending payment, although your card is not completely blocked, you won’t be able to use it until you pay. Oops!

Atypical expenses

Banks have their own ways of keeping track of your history, so when one or more atypical expenses are recorded, and even more so when the amounts are exaggerated, your card could be automatically blocked.

Incorrect password

For your security, BBVA blocks your account when several attempts have been made to place a deposit. password and they have been incorrect. Although it is not advisable to have an easy PIN, the reality is that you should remember it to avoid being blocked accidentally.

Government request for debt

Now, did you know that? Government Can you issue a request to the bank to make a block of your account or accounts? Is it possible as long as you have a tax debt and the corresponding authorities cannot establish communication with you.

You financial administration It is essential nowadays, but if you still have doubts about the reason why your bank account has been blocked, then you can go to the branch where you were given your card to then find out why you cannot access your account.