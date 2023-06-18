Digital technology has brought us a lot in recent years: smartphones, tablets, personal computers, etc. yet some old technologies do not seem to want to leave: it is the case of fax.

Is fax still being used? And if so, where?

In some offices, but these are private cases, maybe it’s actually placed there but it has the mere function of a landline telephone; yes, since the fax is not just a “copy-paste” of a sheet to send it elsewhere, but also has the function of a landline phone, so it is not uncommon for some offices to continue to keep it with the mere landline phone function just for the office.

In other cases, you want habit, you want practicality in the moment, someone still uses it, some bank, study and insurancein fact still uses it.

Some business operations, too still need the use of this “mythological” device.

As anachronistic as it may seem, it is not the only case in which an “old” technology makes a comeback in particular cases: for example in the United States many hospitals still use i pager via an internal communication network, all this both for privacy reasons and for the fact that a pager is less distracting than a smartphone, and the battery lasts much, much longer.

Not everything that is “dated” it is necessarily obsolete; radio communications, just think that the still today they are made on FM or AM or SW frequencies, and here there is both a question of practicality and a question of reliability. In fact, a “radio” does not depend on a network such as the Internet, it is all “over the air”.

Faxes and privacy

Now we come to the heart of the matter, the fulcrum: i.e. privacy.

Even if everything is digitized today, it must be said that fixed telephones (as well as faxes) although they travel in “digital” mode, are in any case converted in some way to “analog” (in reality, the issue is much more complex and should be dealt with in another headquarters, but it is just to simplify).

When you send an email, in fact, you don’t know which steps it takes, and some malicious person, some computer criminal could still intercept it in some way, and it is very worrying if you have sensitive data in this hypothetical email.

Actually with the fax this risk is not run; in short, telephone records would be able to “capture” the “faxed” as a phone call (after all, it is a “phone call” that copies and pastes a sheet instead of the voice), but at present there is no way to be able to intercept the content that is sent by fax.

Paradoxically, on a paper letter with sensitive data, there would still be the risk, even accidental, that someone inside the postal service could have access to this data.

Fax prohibited in Italian schools? Not exactly

Although there is no ban on the use of fax in educational institutions in our country, some protocols they predict digital signatures, PEC, SPID and beautiful company for important documents.

Basically, even in the absence of prohibitions, the most recent e-mail is the master.

The strange case of the fax machine in Japan

In the collective imagination, Japan is seen as a hyper-technological, avant-garde country that even invents new technologies.

Although this is basically true Japan has quite a few technological anachronisms: one of the best known is the use of floppy disks in banks, something that to us Europeans would seem not only anachronistic, but totally absurd given the technological turn of the last few years.

In Japan the median age is quite advanced compared to other Asian and non-Asian countries, so even the “habit” speech does a lot in this case, almost as if it were one their fixation.

Yet although not explicitly stated it would seem that one of the reasons why this “mythological” tool continues to be used in Japan is precisely the privacy issue.

Concluding

Although the fax seems “defunct” or otherwise on the way out, there are many cases in which it is still widely used, if not even required.

It is very probable that, even if not directly, the fax can accompany our lives for quite some time yet, although on the other hand it has fallen into disuse (or abandoned altogether) in some sectors.