Eating before going to bed means sleeping with a full stomach: effects on sleep quality and digestion

I'm on a diet to lose three kilos. I'm of a normal weight, I usually eat well because my eating pattern coincides with the Mediterranean diet, but lately I've indulged in a few more extra treats which have led me to the aforementioned increase. I would like to know if it is wrong or not to move part of breakfast to pre-sleep that I would not do in the morning, because I am less hungry and have little time. Basically after dinner, an hour / half hour before going to bed, I usually prepare a whole white yogurt with a portion of fresh fruit, 5-6 grams of dried fruit and 10 grams of whole grains. For breakfast, on the other hand, I eat two wholemeal rusks with two teaspoons of jam with no added sugar plus an herbal tea or a glass of vegetable milk. I have a fruit-based snack in the afternoon and balanced meals for lunch and dinner.

He answers Andrea GhiselliDirector of the 1st level Master’s Degree in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

From the point of view of the general caloric balance of the day, moving food from one meal to another does not involve any problem in terms of calories introduced. From a metabolic point of view it is inappropriate to transfer calories from breakfast to dinner or, worse, after dinner. Yogurt, fresh and dried fruit and cereals give it over 200 kcal, quite a few, and instead it is good practice to consume most of the calories during the hours of the day: we are diurnal animals, programmed to metabolize better during daylight hours. Furthermore, eating before going to sleep means that: or we eat away hours of sleep (quantity) why we wait to go to bed after giving the digestive system time to reach, I'm not saying complete digestion, but at least having freed the stomach; or we go to sleep with a full stomach and this affects the quality of sleep and digestion itself. Finally remember that breakfast is an extremely important mealwhich must provide 20-25% of the energy for the whole day (400-500 kcal for a requirement of two thousand).