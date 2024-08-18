Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 10:34

A pact that was considered dead seems to still be breathing with the imminent resumption of negotiations. However, several obstacles remain, such as environmental issues, trade in pesticides and electromobility. Negotiators from the European Union (EU) and Mercosur will meet in Brazil in early September to try to give new impetus to the association agreement between the common market of South American countries and the bloc of 27 European nations.

“We don’t have many details, but if negotiations have been reopened, they certainly shouldn’t take another 25 years, since there is a clear geopolitical intention from the European Union and also a lot of support in Brazil,” Mercosur union coordinator Mariza González told DW.

One of the points to be addressed, according to unofficial information, would be the expansion of cooperation funds for Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. This is an initiative proposed in 2023 to help South American countries adapt to the bloc’s new requirements set out in the European Green Deal – a broad package of measures and legislation that, among other points, aims to ensure a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Among these requirements would be the creation of traceability mechanisms, to ensure that products entering the European common market have not been produced through deforestation.

Asymmetries and environment

“The environmental issue is close to being resolved. New periods and deadlines are also being negotiated behind the scenes to avoid deindustrialization in Mercosur,” added Gonzáles, a sociologist at the University of Buenos Aires. This could mean that progress has been made on one of the most critical points for civil society organizations that have been highlighting the asymmetry between the two markets.

A study commissioned by the Green bloc in the European Parliament assesses that the agreement, in its current form, would flood South American markets with fossil fuel-powered cars, which would be in stark contrast to global carbon emissions reduction targets.

“This is an agreement worthy of the Stone Age,” say MEPs Anna Cavazzini – current chair of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection – and Saskia Bricmont, who sits on the Committee on International Trade, in the study’s preface.

The text of the agreement does not contain quotas or stipulations on how many clean energy vehicles must be exported to Mercosur. “So far, there are no clauses linked to the promotion of electromobility,” notes Marita González.

On the other hand, the liberalization of this market would affect the automobile industry in both Brazil and Argentina.

The pesticide dilemma

The study by the European Greens also denounces that the agreement represents a risk to health on both continents, as it favours, on the one hand, an increase in the export of pesticides to South America and, on the other, the import into Europe of agricultural products containing pesticides.

Furthermore, according to Gonzáles, “the large soybean export estates do not generate jobs.”

“The pesticides used [na América do Sul] are imported from Europe. This is an ambiguity that borders on hypocrisy, since European policy should not only be restricted to the use of pesticides on its territory; the export of these products should also be prohibited,” he noted.

She emphasizes that Mercosur trade unions oppose these policies, also because the quota system maintained by the EU would be, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO), an unfair practice.

Who will assess the impacts?

In any case, the scant official information available suggests that the agreement will have to be renegotiated in order to pave the way for its conclusion later this year. But will the opinion of civil entities be taken into account, in addition to the non-binding consultative committees that European agreements must have?

“These advisory committees are assisted by arbitrarily chosen organizations and subject to political ups and downs. We need something more institutionalized. That is why we will demand, together with the European Trade Union Confederation, the creation of a Labor Forum, a joint committee to monitor labor and environmental impacts, as well as their effects on the production matrices of both blocs,” explained González.

“We are not opposed to an agreement; we are opposed to this agreement that does not take into account the specific needs and collective constructions, neither in Mercosur nor in the EU”, he concluded.