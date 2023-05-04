Bn the spring of 2019, migration was the most important problem in Germany in surveys for years. According to those surveyed, the climate crisis was even more pressing, then Corona, last year the war and the energy supply. For months, however, Germans have been attaching more importance to migration. This has to do with the increasing number of refugees and migrants.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

In the first three months of this year alone, around 88,000 people applied for asylum in Germany. In 2022, there were around 48,000 applications in the same period. In addition, there are around a million Ukrainians who have entered the country since the beginning of the war and do not have to apply for asylum. The situation in many communities is tense. Some local politicians even say: even worse than 2015.