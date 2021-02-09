Do you remember Catalonia and its failed attempt to gain independence from the rest of Spain?

That happened in 2017, when the sovereign Catalan government at that time carried out an illegal self-determination referendum that at home gave the “yes” to the proposal of its own republic and, as a result of that victory, the rebel autonomy unilaterally declared independence.

In less than a month, the Catalans lived through a referendum, a secessionist declaration and punishment. The national government -which was in the hands of Mariano Rajoy- did not take long to react: it beheaded that of the Generalitat, closed the Catalan Parliament, Catalonia intervened and anticipated elections.

As if they were condemned to anomaly, this Sunday, the Catalans will vote again ahead of time.

The disqualification, in September of last year, of the independentista Quim Torra, the president who emerged from those elections of 2017 -which were held with his predecessor, former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, a refugee in Belgium and with who was his vice president, Oriol Junqueras, in prison -, hastened a new electoral agenda.

Torra was disqualified for having refused to pick up, during the electoral campaign for the general elections in Spain in April 2019, a banner in favor of the imprisoned independence leaders.

Campaign posters in Barcelona, ​​this Tuesday. Catalonia votes this Sunday, in the middle of the third wave of coronavirus. Photo: BLOOMBERG

In the absence of a substitute to occupy his chair at the Palau de la Generalitat de Barcelona, ​​the Catalan Congress was dissolved and, according to the deadlines established by the electoral law, the new elections will be held on Sunday, February 14.

At the polls with Covid: controversy and alarm

Today while Catalonia and all of Spain try to surf the third wave of the pandemic -which has already infected more than three million people here-, the polls await the vote of more than 5.6 million Catalans, an ambitious company in times of pandemic if one takes into account that, only in the last 24 hours, the autonomous community registered more than 1,800 new cases of coronavirus.

The most controversial novelty of these Catalan elections, in which almost all campaign events are carried out by Zoom, is that a special schedule was set up so that covid patients and their direct contacts can approach the polling stations and vote.

It will be between seven and eight o’clock on Sunday night and the government plans to equip the table authorities, during that COVID voting hour, with individual protection suits such as those used by doctors and nurses in hospitals.

The Catalan Public Health Secretary, José Maria Argimon, did not hide this Tuesday an alarming estimate: Sunday’s vote would cause the contagion of 14 thousand people.

Letters in favor of the leader of the Republican Esquerra, Pere Aragonés, in Barcelona. Photo: BLOOMBERG

“Voting is a fundamental right and I believe that no political leader can deprive this right,” said Pere Aragonès, who was vice president of Quim Torra and was in charge of the Palau de la Generalitat in office when Torra was disqualified.

Aragonès is also a candidate for president for the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), the historic leftist independence party led by Oriol Junqueras, who is serving his sentence in prison, although with allowed exits, for having organized the 2017 referendum together with Puigdemont , who preferred to flee Spain rather than end up in a dungeon.

“We have worked so that for the first time it is possible to vote from home and by mail, we ask the Central Electoral Board to extend the deadline for requesting the vote by mail, which could be requested until February 5 and can be exercised until February 12, and we have put all the means so that participation can be favored ”, added Aragonès.

The regional elections this Sunday in Catalonia will be held in the midst of a pandemic and under strong controversy. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Until now, voting by mail grew 350 percent compared to the last elections four years ago.

And about 24,000 people summoned to preside over the polling stations – that is, 30 percent – presented reasons for not being at the voting tables on Sunday.

Political keys

From the political point of view, the 14F elections pose a scenario of great uncertainty for Catalonia: with the independence movement more fractured than ever, it is the former Minister of Health of Spain, Salvador Illa -who left his ministry wrapped in clouds of criticism for be a candidate for president of Catalonia for the Catalan Socialist Party-, who is emerging as the only one capable of contesting him for the first position in the elections for independence.

Although, it is already known, winning in votes does not always translate into presiding over the government. It happened in 2017, when Inés Arrimadas, the candidate of the liberal Ciudadanos party, won with enthusiasm in Catalonia but never managed to reach the majority of seats in Parliament that the pro-independence parties usually gather when they agree.

Despite the fact that Catalan separatism will present eight lists, only three will manage to sit in the Parliament, according to the latest polls. They are Junts per Catalunya -the liberal party and heir to Convergence and Union that ex-president Puigdemont fires from Belgium and whose candidate is Laura Borrás-, ERC and the CUP, the anti-system force that wants independence now or now and whatever.

Salvador Illa, the former Minister of Health of Spain, is now a candidate of the Socialist Party of Catalonia for the elections this Sunday. Foot: BLOOMBERG

Another curiosity of the 14F is to see the partners of the government coalition -PSOE and Unidas Podemos- compete in Catalonia. Socialism bets on the “Illa effect” while Podemos goes through Catalunya en Comú, the Catalan party that represents it.

The second vice president of the national government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, did not shy away from affirming that in Spain there is no situation of full political and democratic normality because of the situation in which Junqueras and Puigdemont are.

“If, as a member of the government, I go to any country and they tell me that the political leaders of the two parties that govern Catalonia are one in prison and the other in Brussels, they are describing the facts to me. These people have not planted bombs, they have not shot anyone. Well, it is evident that there is a situation of exceptionality, and I have to recognize him as vice president of the Spanish government, ”Iglesias said, bothering the socialist wing of the coalition that is the one that has the most weight in La Moncloa.

Meanwhile, Zoom acts and campaign promises are advancing in Catalonia and covid vaccination strategies are being considered That they bring the population closer to being pricked: it is known that they began the negotiations with Barça to see if a large vaccination shop can be set up at the Camp Nou where Messi sews his best goals.

And even in Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, emblematic places and ticket offices of a Barcelona that, despite the virus stalking, does not lose its charm.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB