A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow resorted to using tissue similar to the lining of the respiratory tract so that these contain the same types of cells, and they injected them with the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes corona, and the rhinovirus that causes the common cold most common in humans.

The researchers found that the virus that causes colds was the one that managed to survive when it was injected with its counterpart that causes corona at the same time.

And when the tissue was injected with the virus that causes colds 24 hours ago, the virus that causes corona was not able to appear when injected.

When the opposite happened (i.e., the tissue was injected with the Coronavirus 24 hours before), the cold virus was able to appear, expel the Corona virus, and exclude cells alone.

According to the “Al-Ghad” website, researcher Pablo Murcia told the BBC: “The outbreak of the virus that causes the common cold is massive and is capable of stopping the spread of the Corona virus.”

Similar results have been seen before. The massive outbreak of the common cold in 2009 played a role in delaying the outbreak of swine flu epidemics in parts of Europe at the time.

Numerous experiments confirmed the ability of the virus that causes colds to stimulate immunity within the cells that it infects, thus closing the door in the face of the virus that causes Corona and leaving it unable to reproduce itself.

However, the Corona virus may find its way to infection again with the disappearance of the cold, which in turn stimulates the immunity inside the cells.

Here, the researcher Murcia believes that “vaccination with vaccines, as well as health measures, in addition to competition between viruses – are factors capable of reducing the rate of spread of the Corona virus, but the greatest effect is to be immunized with vaccines.”

Lawrence Yang, a researcher at the University of Warwick, believes that the viruses that cause colds in humans were “widespread”.

Yang says that this study indicates that: “The outbreak of cold viruses is able to limit the intensity of the spread of the Corona virus, especially in the autumn and winter seasons and seasons of spread of cold viruses.”

However, it is not possible to say for sure what will end the battle of viruses in the coming winter seasons.

It is likely that the Corona virus will continue to exist, and waves of infection that have had difficulty appearing during the epidemic may find an opportunity to re-emerge with weakened immunity during the epidemic.

In light of this, Susan Hopkins of the Public Health Agency in England warns of a “difficult winter”. “We might see an increase in the incidence of colds and respiratory illnesses,” Hopkins says.