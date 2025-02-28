Trump is already clearly firing his tariffs and have already run rivers of ink on those who could be harmed. The EU economy, Mexico and Canada could be clearly impacted if the taxes that the Republican has already promised. However, While Europe can have tools To stand in a US commercial pulse with arguments, the markets of the old continent are raised as the great losers of the contest and this escalation can frustrate its great performance in what we have of 2025.

Trump announced Thursday that the tariffs that were suspended over Mexico and Canada will enter into force on March 4. However, this news has not arrived alone, it will also activate additional taxes of 10% for China on that same dateextending those that already imposed last month. However, the most remarkable thing has been a threat against the EU alleging that “we will impose tariffs of 25% in general to all the products of the eurozone.” According to the president, “they will be announced very soon”, and charged against Europe, ensuring that the EU was created “to harm the US.” Until now, it has already announced measures on steel and aluminum, while studying 25% on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products.

Eurostoxx 50 carries a rise in what We have been 10.67%for the year, A rise very similar to a more complete index and that includes a more varied group of values ​​such as Stoxx Europe 600, which already advances 8.65%. These increases contrast with an S&P 500 that is traded negative (-0.12%).

These values ​​are marking tremendous increases thanks to the enormous weight and good performance of sectors such as El Financiero (which rises in block by 16% and represents 18% of the entire paneuropean index) and the resistance of other sectors such as industrial (in the stock market, which not as a sector), health, technology, cyclicals … etc. However Trump’s tariffs They have a great impact on the main index values, because these have been largely overturned in the US as their main source of income.

As indicated by the latest Schroders report, European variable income values ​​find 35% of all its US power income. In short, they are the most exposed market only behind Taiwan (43%). Tariffs “can alter the supply chains of both US companies and internationals that are quoted in the stock market.” In the case of the companies of the objective economies, “these could also suffer a reduction in competitiveness or market access.” The possibility that trade is diverted from the United States could have indirect effects for companies from other parts of the world. “The capacity of the affected companies to impact the tariff impact on their customers is a key factor. It is possible that some companies are isolated from the tariffs or that they can fall better than others.”

This would also lead to an extra problem, since tariffs clearly imply an argument of strength of the dollar. As indicated by the University of Yales “US consumers and companies, having those taxes, demand less imports and, by extension, demand less foreign currency“, which conspires in favor of the green ticket. In that sense, from Schroders they comment that this” is a wind against the profitability of Europe in terms of US dollars. “In short, although a more expensive dollar favors European exports, these will be limited by tariffs.

From Allianz they have other figures. Although 26% of the income of European MSCI Europe firms come from sales in the US, they point out that these figures must be clarified. “That 26% is divided into three parts: 9% of services, 10.5% of goods produced locally and 6.6% of goods exported to the United States. “The German firm indicates that” the first two categories will be much less affected by tariffs for the moment. “On the other hand,” in our opinion, those who run more risk are the manufacturers of original equipment in the automobile sector, but also some sectors related to consumption. “

The most affected sectors

On the other hand, in other sectors we can expect that “European companies with greater exposure to the United States and with local products They can benefit from tax rates of lower societies“. In that sense, the key is the ability of these companies to set prices. Ferrari is not the same, with their luxury cars and their resistance, than a company that is in full price war.

At the sector level and, although it seems counterintuitive, the most affected sector according to Ts Lombard They would not be cars, who suffered critically after this week’s threats, but the pharmaceutical sector. Companies in this segment have a 0.37% US deficit (US), while the automobile sector is barely 0.24%.

Oxford Economics analysts agree that “our industry level model suggests that The pharmaceutical and high -tech industries They would be the most affected, “said Alexander Valentin, a senior economist of Oxford Economics and author of the report.” Similarly, smaller and less diversified economies are more exposed. We calculate that Ireland and the economies of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) will experience the greatest impact. “

It should be noted that it is not the countries with the largest direct exposure to the US that suffer more, but those indirectly affected through EU integrated supply chainsValentin said. “This is particularly pronounced in the automotive sector, where the great support industry of Germany located in parts of CEE and Austria faces a more significant reduction in production than that of the German industry itself.”

From the sector they have minimized the blow that this can be. The case of Novo Nordisk stands out, for which the US represents 61% of its total sales. In the presentation of its results, the firm acknowledged that it will suffer from the tariffs and that “it is not immune”, but that its business “is prepared to fall the storm.” From Oxford Economics they emphasize that Novo Nordisk, who had already losing weight in this market Before the competition of competitors such as Eli Lilly “he now finds that tariffs could be key because almost all the key ingredient for Wegovy, the semaglutida, occurs in Europe and therefore would mean a key blow to this market.” He points out that with the example of this company there are similar stories with Roche, Astrazeneca or Novartis.

The expert also sees opportunities since, in absolute terms, “Current strong pessimism That affects everything European could offer some good opportunities for the investor willing to discriminate against the characteristics of the company, international presence and business model once the question of tariffs is clarified more. This is especially true if Trump, as we suspect, finally adopts a transactional approach to tariffs and quickly sits to the negotiation table with EU countries and, possibly, also with large companies, as sometimes he did in his first mandate. “