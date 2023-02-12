WIs Kai Wegner only going to be a hero for a day, as David Bowie put it in the famous Berlin song “Helden”? In any case, the capital CDU is over the moon on the evening of the repeat election. It’s a feeling the party hasn’t felt in a long time, 22 years and four months to be precise. The CDU was written off in Berlin for a good two decades and hardly believed in victory itself. Now the feeling is great, because projections see the party at around 28 percent. “Nobody gives us a chance. But we can win,” sang Bowie. That’s what it feels like for Wegner and his family, who are celebrating their election party in the Great Hall of the House of Representatives in Berlin. The CDU has a “clear government mandate,” says Wegner.

A year and a half ago, Wegner said in an interview that he wanted to make the Berlin CDU a 30 percent party again in the long term. There wasn’t much missing. A good 22 years ago, the CDU man Eberhard Diepgen made a comeback to the Red City Hall. Diepgen succeeded Richard Weizsäcker as Governing Mayor of Berlin from 1984 to 2001 with one brief interruption for 15 years. After that, only the SPD was at the helm.

Wegner mastered something in the repeat election that he had completely failed to do a year and a half ago. At that time, the Berlin CDU landed at 18.1 percent, in third place behind the SPD and the Greens. The miserable picture that the Federal Union had left behind with the dispute between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder also caused problems for the Christian Democrats in Berlin. Now the federal trend has helped to be ahead and to improve the result of 2021 by around ten percentage points. Dissatisfaction with the red-green-red Senate and above all with the SPD had grown again, also because of the breakdown elections in September 2021, most recently because of the New Year’s Eve riots. Security and order was the most important issue for many Berliners, and the CDU was given more credit than the SPD, the Greens and the Left.

A head-to-head race

But can Wegner manage to become Governing Mayor? He needs at least one partner for a majority, first place alone is of no use to him. Before the election, there was no party preparing to form a coalition with the CDU, apart from the FDP, which on the evening of the election could hardly hope to get back into the House of Representatives. On the contrary. Everywhere it was said that Wegner would be a king without a country if he won the election. His arch-rival from the local district of Spandau, SPD parliamentary group leader Raed Saleh, mocked him as a “lonely quay”. Saleh and Wegner have known each other for a long time and have a heartfelt dislike for one another.

According to the projections, the SPD and the Greens were neck-and-neck again on the evening of the election, with both at a good 18 percent. There was already such a race in the September 2021 election, with the better outcome for the SPD. Except that this time it is no longer about first place for both parties, but only about second place. For the SPD, that alone is a clear defeat, and it has also lost about three percentage points compared to the last election, when it got 21.3 percent.