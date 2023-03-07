According to experts, it is possible to take advantage of the imagination and creativity offered by virtual reality so that we make students more connected in the educational material and keep them alert during the lesson, not to mention that virtual reality can bring ideas closer to students’ minds by transferring them to the scene of the event so that it makes the educational process transient in time and space.

Education officials give an example by asserting that through virtual reality technology, students can be transported to an intergalactic wildlife sanctuary where they must solve the mystery of the cause of alien death, for example.

Students can also enter places as small as the human body and take a journey through the bloodstream.

A recent Arizona State University study confirmed that students who used virtual reality achieved nine percent higher scores when rated according to learning goals.

In an interview on the subject, the educational expert, Muhammad Khalil Musa, told “Sky News Arabia”: