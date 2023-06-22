EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Deep in the Amazon jungle, near the Ecuador-Peru border, Gloria, a Sapara indigenous leader, performs a welcoming ceremony for a group of tourists. She is in front of a small traditional thatched hut, her face is painted with figures representing her connection to nature and her ancestors and she is holding a tobacco leaf. “We are here, in Naku, sharing our traditions and knowledge with you to preserve our culture and show the world that it is possible to live free of extractivism”, she says with a calm voice. The sapara are one of the eleven Amazonian nationalities of Ecuador, a group declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the Unesco. However, they are in danger of disappearing due, among other things, to oil exploitation.

To resist the challenges they face, the Sapara created Naku, an ecotourism center dedicated to protecting the jungle, sharing its worldview and generating economic resources in a sustainable way. To get to Naku from the capital of Ecuador, you have to travel the 150 kilometers that separate Quito from Shell, and then take a two-day hike through the jungle or a short plane flight. Once there, visitors mingle with the community, swim in rivers, hike, and participate in traditional ceremonies.

Aerial view of the Naku project facilities. NAku (Courtesy)

Naku exemplifies the attempt of Amazonian communities to seek alternatives for the ecological transition through the bioeconomy, that is, taking advantage of the wealth of the Amazon in a responsible manner. The project employs more than 30 families and allocates the income generated to a common fund to finance the education of children and provide health services.

The missed opportunity of the oil economy

In Ecuador, every year they extract 194 million barrels of crude that generate profits higher than the 7 billion dollars. But despite representing a third of the country’s economy, in the Amazon, the economic benefits have not reached equitably the communities surrounding the oil fields, where more than half of the population lives in poverty. In addition, the extraction of oil has caused serious effects on the residents, including spills and massive contamination.

Economist Alberto Acosta, who worked at the state oil company, says he used to firmly believe that crude oil “was the solution to lift Ecuador out of poverty.” However, after having been Minister of Energy and Mines, he claims to have known “the monster from the inside” and witnessed “the destruction caused by hydrocarbon activity.” As a result of this experience, Acosta has changed his perspective and now firmly believes in the possibility of generating alternative economies.

Tourists and locals next to the plane that brings people to this community in the Amazon. Courtesy

In this line, in the country there are more and more enterprises focused on the bioeconomy such as ecotourism, a growing industry that Worldwide, it moved more than 180,000 million dollars in 2019and it is estimated that it will reach more than 333.8 billion dollars in 2027. The Pachamama Foundation supports these projects in Ecuador through its program Forest Economies. According to Pablo Balarezo, program coordinator, “ecotourism projects are the most successful in promoting the bioeconomy.” With the country’s unique biodiversity, he believes that “there are ample opportunities for this industry to become a comparable alternative to oil activity in the future.”

Another successful example of a sustainable venture is vanilla, grown mainly by 300 producers from Kichwa communities in the Kallari cooperative, in the province of Napo. This orchid, considered the second most expensive plant in the world, has found demand in countries such as the United States, Lithuania, Canada, the Czech Republic and Panama.

With a price per kilo that exceeds 500 dollars, its cultivation is carried out by Amazonian women, to whom the Pachamama Foundation provides training. For Belén Páez, director of the foundation, for the success of these projects “the joint collaboration of NGOs, indigenous populations, the academic sector, local governments and the private sector is essential.” Several projects have aroused the interest of international investors, who seek to be part of these value chains. The Chakra project, financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), is promoting the development of vanilla production, which also produces derivatives that are used in chocolates and cosmetic products.

Another product that has shown great economic potential is guayusa, a plant rich in caffeine, antioxidants, and possessing medicinal properties. Association of small producers tsatsayaku is dedicated to its agroecological production, contributing to export more than 120 tons a year to countries like the United States, Canada or New Zealand. According to the Ministry of Production, its exports have generated more than three million dollars annually, making Ecuador the main world supplier. In addition, it promotes the development of thousands of indigenous families. In 2022, the country established the Consortium of Guayusa Export Promotion, an alliance to explore specific markets and share promotion and logistics costs among participating companies.

Tourists at the Tsatsayaku guayusa, cocoa and coffee producing project. Courtesy

Pablo Balarezo highlights the challenge of modernizing the processing of guayusa for export. Currently, only the raw material is exported and the added value obtained by processing and distributing it in other countries is lost. To benefit the communities, it seeks to promote the modernization of processing in Ecuador and thus obtain greater economic benefits.

The Tsatsayaku association not only produces guayusa, but is also dedicated to growing coffee. Ecuador has had remarkable success in exporting coffee and cocoa, becoming the leading exporter of cocoa beans in the Americas. It also ranks fourth worldwide, with an increase of 168% in the last 10 years. In 2020 alone, coffee exports generated 68.5 million dollars, while cocoa exports reached 850 million.

Is the bioeconomy a real alternative?

Despite the warnings from the scientific community about the need to protect biodiversity, the Ecuadorian rulers continue to bet on oil as an economic solution. However, a report from British Petroleum shows that the country could exhaust its reserves in less than eight years.

After half a century of oil exploitation, “poverty persists in Ecuador and oil is running out,” says Carlos Larrea, a researcher at the Simón Bolívar Andean University. Therefore, for him it is urgent to seek alternatives and make an energy transition towards a post-extractive society, highlighting the importance of biodiversity. He proposes ecotourism, sustainable agriculture, fair green trade and the transition to renewable energy as key economic alternatives for the country.

A river in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Courtesy

But there is still a long way to go. Although the bioeconomy has shown positive results, it still cannot come close in economic terms to the benefits of an extractivist economy. In addition, it faces challenges for its expansion due to the lack of support and competition with extractivist companies that mean that “communities are forced to work in them to cover their basic needs due to the lack of state attention,” says Pablo Balarezo.

However, Belén Páez strongly believes that this is a viable solution that is experiencing constant growth. “In just two years, in a territory of 400,000 hectares, more than 1,200 families have received income that has created a significant change in their homes,” he says, referring to the cultivation of vanilla. For her, the bioeconomy can be the beginning of new opportunities and possibilities “not only for the future of the Amazon, but for all humanity.”