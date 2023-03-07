In the land of unlimited possibilities, suspiciously much is not possible. For example, you still cannot buy a BMW M3 Touring and the older RS ​​6s have never been delivered there. The current generation of the power station wagon is available. And tuners are also happy with that.

For around $20,000, 1016 Industries will rebuild your American RS 6 into what you see here. They mount a carbon fiber splitter, side skirts, diffuser and a rear spoiler. We might omit that questionable air intake in the bonnet.

The Audi RS 6 gets a set of retro wheels

But even more striking are the wheels. RDB’s retro wheels are reminiscent of BBS’s of yesteryear, aren’t they? It’s an interesting choice for a modern station wagon, but it doesn’t look out of place on the Audi, if you ask us. The brake discs fill out nicely thanks to the thick edge.