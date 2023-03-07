In the land of unlimited possibilities, suspiciously much is not possible. For example, you still cannot buy a BMW M3 Touring and the older RS 6s have never been delivered there. The current generation of the power station wagon is available. And tuners are also happy with that.
For around $20,000, 1016 Industries will rebuild your American RS 6 into what you see here. They mount a carbon fiber splitter, side skirts, diffuser and a rear spoiler. We might omit that questionable air intake in the bonnet.
The Audi RS 6 gets a set of retro wheels
But even more striking are the wheels. RDB’s retro wheels are reminiscent of BBS’s of yesteryear, aren’t they? It’s an interesting choice for a modern station wagon, but it doesn’t look out of place on the Audi, if you ask us. The brake discs fill out nicely thanks to the thick edge.
