Long live the air conditioning at tropical temperatures like last weekend. Driving, working or exercising: daily activities are a lot easier to perform thanks to the cool air. Still, you may not feel well after using the air conditioner. Is it true that air conditioning can give you a headache? And what can you possibly do about that headache? ENT specialist Waiel Alkhateeb gives the redeeming answer.

The air conditioning has become indispensable in recent years, especially during a heat wave in our normally cold little country. The air conditioner is also gaining ground at home. Almost one in three households (29 percent) has air conditioning in their home. In 2021 this was still one in five (19 percent), according to research by the information organization Milieu Centraal. The same cooling air conditioning also causes headaches, some people claim. Is this a myth or fact?

Headache from dry air

"It is really a myth that you can get a headache from air conditioning yourself," says Waiel Alkhateeb, otolaryngologist and somnologist at Haaglanden Medical Center (HMC), straight to the point. Air conditioning can make the air drier, which can cause complaints. Such as a dry nose, throat, sometimes a feeling of a cold or a runny nose. This is because the mucous membrane of the nose reacts to the dry air as a kind of defense mechanism. This can result in a stuffy nose, runny nose and pressure on the sinuses (left and right next to the nose). You can also experience headaches because of the latter."

An air conditioner alone does not cause a headache, but symptoms caused by the dry air can in turn cause a headache. You can also get a headache when you go from a warm temperature to a cold environment. “The blood vessels react to this temperature change by squeezing together,” explains the ENT doctor. “The blood vessels around the nose and skull also react in this way, which can give you a headache. It’s a bit like a brain freezewhere you experience a headache after consuming very cold drinks or food, such as ice cream.”

Ideally a maximum of 8 degrees difference

According to the ENT doctor, a 'deep freeze' position is not necessary to cool down. According to him, it is better and healthier not to allow the temperature inside to deviate too far from the temperature outside. Ideally no more than 8 degrees Celsius difference between outdoor and indoor air. As a result, the air does not become too dry. He cites an American study from the beginning of this century. Alkhateeb: ,,The research showed that an unbalanced air quality in offices, for example, can cause unwanted complaints, including headaches. Keep it nice and cool, but not overly so. And in between open the window or use a humidifier."

Make sure your air conditioner is clean

Even better: turn off your air conditioning if it is not necessary, even at night, advises the ENT doctor. Are you turning it on? Make sure that the air conditioner is clean and checked annually. “An old, dirty air conditioner can spread more particles that trigger a reaction in your mucous membrane,” says Alkhateeb. “As a result, the quality of the air will also be worse and you can also get complaints from that.”

Certain target groups are particularly sensitive to this, such as people with asthma and COPD who need (extra) oxygen. The ENT doctor therefore warns that these people should be extra careful when using air conditioners. He also points out that people with allergies should make sure that the temperature differences are not too great and that the air is not too dry. "People with so-called inhalation allergens such as hay fever and house dust mites have an extra sensitive mucous membrane," says the ENT doctor. "You can also keep allergens in the air for longer with the circulation."

Ointment or nasal spray

Did you turn on the air conditioning and suffer from a headache because of the dry air? Then the ENT doctor has a number of tips. Such as nasal ointment to keep the mucous membrane moist, or nasal spray to dampen the reactions of the mucous membrane in case of allergies. An anti-allergy nasal spray is available on prescription.

Alkhateeb: ,,In addition, drinking enough water is important in hot weather, because good hydration prevents headaches and dehydration. Paracetamol is not necessary for a mild headache due to dry air. You can take it if the headache limits you in your (daily) activities.”