We are entering a wave of intense cold that is leaving us temperatures below zero and that is making it difficult to clean the snow, already turned into ice, from our streets and highways, where many cars were left and are still trapped. As soon as we can move them again, proper air conditioning and following a series of safety tips are important so that the vehicles do not break down and be able to embark on a march with more guarantees, after days completely immobilized subjected to such low temperatures. And more if your car is electrified.

If the vehicle has been exposed to cold temperatures, its lock is probably frozen. To do this, experts from Alphabet, a rental company, fleet management and corporate mobility, advise heating the car key with alcohol, as well as the car lock.

The battery is the most sensitive element to low temperatures, so in the case of an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid, it is recalled that modern cars with this technology are can load without problems or delays, with a domestic charging point or a public charging station with temperatures even below 0ºC. The cold plays a more important role in fast charging stations, as the ideal is that the battery is at certain temperature to charge effectively. In this way, to guarantee an optimal energy intake, the company recommends charging the car after driving it.

Also, from the outset, the oil that lubricates the transmission thickens as the thermometer falls, which increases internal friction and causes a decrease in the autonomy of its batteries. But it is also that the last one is upset (except in counted models), by the recurrent use of heating, which logically implies a high electricity consumption (the air conditioning equipment also does it in summer). In the end, it is common that during the coldest months we lose up to 25% of mileage between refueling.

And that, in part, can be compensated by preheating the vehicle while it is recharging plugged into the electrical network, since most of these vehicles allow activating these functions (charging and preheating, as a timer) from specific apps installed on the smartphone .

As ‘icing’, the charge of the batteries is also lower: low temperatures affect the speed with which energy flows, or what is equal, the amount of this that can be provided for acceleration and the speed with that recharges. A cold battery also limits the regenerative braking function, which partially recharges it while driving.