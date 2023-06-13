The taurinea nutrient present in several energy foods and drinkscould play an important role in the aging process, according to a study published in the journal Science.

Led by Columbia University, the research revealed that lack of taurine contributes to aging in animals and that supplements of this nutrient can slow down this process in worms, mice and monkeys, extending even the healthy life of middle-aged rodents by up to 12%.

While these findings are promising, the scientists stress that randomized clinical trials are needed to understand the impact of taurine in humans and potential associated risks.

The scientific community has long been looking for factors that not only prolong life, but also increase healthy life expectancy in old age. Taurine has aroused the interest of researchers due to its effects on bone formation, immune function, obesity, and the nervous system.

The study led by Vijay Yadav, Professor of Genetics and Development at Columbia, revealed that blood taurine levels decline significantly with age in both mice and humans.

To investigate whether taurine deficiency is a driver of aging, an experiment was conducted on mice in which they were given taurine supplements. The results were striking: an increase of 12% in the average lifespan of females and 10% in males was observed, which is equivalent to an additional seven to eight years in human terms.

In addition to prolonging life, taurine was shown to have a significant impact on animal health. Supplemented mice showed less age-associated weight gain, higher energy expenditure, better bone mass, greater endurance and muscle strength., lower incidence of depressive and anxious behaviors, greater insulin sensitivity and a younger immune system. These effects were also seen in rhesus monkeys that were given taurine supplements for six months.

Despite these findings, the researchers caution that taurine has yet to be shown to have similar benefits in humans. However, preliminary studies show that higher taurine levels are associated with better health in adults over the age of 60.

In addition, a significant increase in taurine levels has been observed after intense physical exercise, suggesting a possible relationship between this substance and the health benefits of exercise.

To determine whether taurine supplements are truly beneficial to human health, specifically designed randomized clinical trials are required to assess a wide range of health parameters. Meanwhile, other potential anti-aging drugs are also being investigated in clinical trials.