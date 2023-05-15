Sebastian Vettel is living the good life. Here and there he does something for charity and the environment and occasionally drives his own Williams FW14B and McLaren MP4/8. Hypocritical for someone so concerned about the climate? No, the V10 in the Williams F1 car and V8 in the historic McLaren run on synthetic fuels.

The party that supplies the peut is P1 Fuels. No adjustments have been made to the thirty-year-old Williams and McLaren. In theory, the F1 could therefore use ten and eight cylinders on synthetic fuel. P1 Fuels wants to feed future F1 cars with synthetic fuel. Could that mean the V10 and V8 engines will return to F1?

P1 Fuels is busy

For the time being, the Saudi state-owned company Aramco is allowed to do the research into synthetic fuel for F1. That is not to say that P1 Fuels will leave it at that. Benjamin Pochammer is the executive boss of P1 Fuels. He confirms opposite Motorsport.com that the company is in talks with F1. Aramco does have the title of ‘exclusive partner’, but that does not mean that only that company can supply fuel to the teams.

“In F1, anyone can work with different fuel companies,” says Pochammer. That’s right: both now and after 2025, the teams themselves can nominate a supplier for fuels. During a season, a team may also change suppliers. As long as the supplier is approved by the FIA, that company can supply synthetic fuel. P1 Fuels already supplies synthetic fuels to the WRC and the Karting World Championship. The company also partners with Nissan, Ford and Toyota.

V10 and V8 engines in 2026 or not?

Unfortunately, the 2026 regulations state that teams must use 1.6-litre V6 engines. Brands like Audi signed up for these rules, so we’re not betting that F1 will get away with changing things up now. It would be a good opportunity to have all teams start from zero again. Who is suddenly dominant?

But after 2026? Who knows. Car brands are busy making everything electric. The development of combustion engines on the track has little bearing on road cars, so why couldn’t it be a V10 or V8? With regard to emissions, it does not matter with synthetic peut either. In addition, enthusiasts in the electric future will crave a little petrol noise.