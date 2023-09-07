Yes, strokes can be partly prevented. Stroke is caused by a failure in cerebral blood circulation. We classify them into two types: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke is caused by an occlusion of the passage of blood, generally there is a thrombus that occludes (plugs) a cerebral artery. And that triggers a series of pathophysiological mechanisms that lead to the death of the cells that should receive this blood circulation. This is the most frequent. Approximately 80% of strokes are of ischemic cause.

Hemorrhagic stroke accounts for the remaining 20% ​​of cases and is when a rupture occurs in a vessel of a cerebral artery. In this case, there are also some pathophysiological mechanisms that, as occurs with ischemic stroke, end up causing the death of the brain cells that should receive that blood.

It is a disabling disease that occurs in most cases in adults, although there are also some pediatric strokes. But in adults it is among the first causes of acquired disability.

As I said at the beginning, strokes, in part, can be prevented. If we talk about ischemic strokes, there are two main causes. There is a group of causes that are related to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular risk factors, which is what we know as shared vascular risk factors, which are hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia (the alteration of the levels of fats, cholesterol and triglycerides fundamentally, in blood), smoking and some studies also talk about obesity. These vascular risk factors cause the vessels to harden or accumulate atheromatous plaques, which essentially cause the vessels to close or an embolism to occur (when a part of that atheromatous plaque detaches and occludes a glass). This is the most common cause of ischemic strokes.

The second most frequent cause of these strokes is that which has a cardioembolic origin, that is, there is a disease in the heart that causes an embolism that travels through the bloodstream to the brain and there causes an ischemic stroke. In the first case that I am talking about, if these pathologies are prevented (hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, avoiding smoking, etc…) the possible occurrence of a stroke is being prevented at the same time. In the case of cardioembolic ischemic stroke, what is involved is to prevent embolism from the heart. Basically, this happens when there is an arrhythmia, and if you treat the arrhythmia with appropriate drugs, most often anticoagulants, you prevent an embolism and therefore also prevent a possible stroke.

As for hemorrhagic stroke, vascular risk factors such as hypertension participate, but there are other causes such as the accumulation of abnormal proteins, for example, cerebral amyloid, which are more difficult to prevent. But treatment of hypertension prevents both ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke.

Stroke is a very serious disease than in Spain, which before the covid pandemic was the leading cause of death among women and the third among men. In addition, it is a very important cause of disability. The first as an acquired disability. And it is the second cause of dementia. And although it can occur in children, this is very rare. In general, the risk of suffering a stroke increases with age.

Iolanda Riba Full She is a neurologist specializing in dementia at the Hospital Universitari de Santa Maria (Lleida). She did her doctoral thesis in the line of stroke prevention at the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute (Barcelona)

Question sent via email by Paula García

Coordination and writing:Victoria Bull

we answer is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members ofAMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to[email protected]or by Twitter #werespond.

The advice of this office is of a general nature and does not replace medical consultation. If you have any questions about your specific problem, contact your doctor or pharmacist.

