Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 20:37

Female participation in Military Police and Fire Department competitions will be on the agenda of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as soon as the Court resumes work, for now interrupted by the Judiciary's recess. Three direct unconstitutionality actions (ADIs) on the topic are scheduled for the virtual plenary between February 2nd and 9th. Filed by the Attorney General's Office (PGR), the actions question laws and evidence notices that limit the number of vacancies for women in corporations in Maranhão, Ceará and Amazonas.

This type of action is a consultation with the STF to assess whether certain legislation violates a principle guaranteed by the Constitution. The PGR, in this case, believes that there is no legal support to limit female participation in corporations – which, on the contrary, would violate the constitutional principle of isonomy, that is, that everyone is equal before the law. In addition to ADIs 7489 (Maranhão), 7491 (Ceará) and 7492 (Amazonas), there are 14 other similar actions filed by the Federal Public Ministry on laws from different Brazilian states.

The STF's judgment occurs in the wake of the sanction with vetoes to the Organic Law of Military Police. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned the matter, but vetoed some provisions of the text approved by the National Congress – among them, there was an excerpt that dealt with the female presence in the Military Police. In the shadow of support through the Legislature, the understanding on the topic is now within the jurisdiction of the Judiciary.

Some Supreme Court ministers have already been informed about gender parity in competitions and indicate the trend they may follow in the judgment. In November 2023, Cristiano Zanin authorized the holding of a contest for the PM of Rio de Janeiro, which was then suspended, as long as the gender quotas were removed. The minister had already suspended an event in the Federal District for the same reason and, in December, he spoke in the same way regarding an event in Mato Grosso.

Zanin is rapporteur for ADIs 7489 and 7492; Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from ADI 7491. Moraes, in fact, acted within the scope of this action in December 2023, when he suspended, by means of an injunction, the carrying out of tests for soldiers and 2nd lieutenants of the PM of Ceará. For now, the Ceará test awaits rectification of the notice, which should no longer contain discrimination of vacancies based on the sex of the candidates.

Minister Cármen Lúcia also issued an injunction for non-compliance with gender parity. Last week, the minister suspended the publication and approval of the results of two competitions for the PM of Santa Catarina. Dias Toffoli has also decided on the issue and, in November last year, suspended a contest in the PM of Pará that limited women's entry to 20%.

Organic Law aimed at floor, but created ceiling

The debate on the topic in the plenary of the Supreme Court gains importance given the sanction with vetoes to the Organic Law of Military Police. Among the vetoes, there was a provision that dealt precisely with the female presence in competitions for corporations.

“At least 20% of vacancies in public competitions will be filled by female candidates”, said article 15, item 6, of the project approved by the National Congress. Despite the “good intention of the legislator”, as the presidential veto says, the excerpt contained a margin of dubious interpretation. “In the health area, candidates, in addition to the minimum percentage, compete for all vacancies”, followed the text approved by parliamentarians.

The confusion is semantic: competition “beyond” the minimum percentage in the health area suggests that, in other sectors, candidates would not be eligible for broad competition. The issue for which the Supreme Court was called would persist, with the aggravating factor of having legal support.

For Carolina Ricardo, executive director of Instituto Sou da Paz, the legislator's intention may have been affirmative, but the excerpt is crystal clear in supporting, precisely, an effect contrary to what was expected. “There is an attempt to include women, but the way it is written sets a ceiling”, explained Carolina. “The guaranteed minimum, in fact, is the percentage limit to which candidates could compete.”

What changes with the trial

The immediate effect of the judgment would be to consolidate the legal understanding on the topic. With the origin of the ADIs, notices that contain restrictions based on gender criteria must be rectified. According to Fransérgio Goulart, from the Citizenship Defense GT, linked to the Federal Public Ministry, next month's trial tends to “maintain the Court's previous positions”. “The STF will drop the hammer”, stated Goulart.

This is not, however, a mere formality. Even though ADIs do not call for quotas in competitions, guaranteeing gender parity, according to Goulart, could be the first step towards new demands. “If there is a positive signal, the women’s social movement can produce policies to enable affirmative quotas,” he said.

The Judiciary, for now, is in recess. During this period, STF ministers take turns on duty for urgent matters and each member of the Court can issue the so-called “acquis” in the cases in which they are rapporteurs, such as granting preliminary measures.

This is why Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of ADI 7481, suspended the approval of competitions in Santa Catarina even during the recess. The minister's decision, however, needs to be confirmed by the plenary.