There are few diseases that from the cardiological point of view need to recommend the patient not to do sports. They are usually cardiological pathologies that are at an unstable time, such as an unstable angina, decompensated heart failure, or the case of an arrhythmia that is not well controlled.

“These patients, when their pathology is controlled, can return to play sports,” says the doctor in this regard Esther Merino, cardiologist at the Quirónsalud Madrid University HospitalCardiac prevention and rehabilitation specialist.

He points out that in cardiology it is very exceptional that the practice of exercise is prohibited and asserts that this usually does “only in very advanced processes and in special cases.” In fact, it states that cardiologists are always «Very in favor of sport“, Among other points because” exercise regularly and adapted to age and physical state can be recommended to almost all patients affected by cardiac pathologies. ” Moreover, this cardiologist maintains that it is necessary to prescribe exercise, the same as an anticoagulant is prescribed.

The case of aortic valvular stenosis

One of the cases in which the brake to physical exercise should be preventive is when there is behind a aortic valvular stenosis. It is a pathology that takes place when the valve located between the heart and the aorta does not work correctly: if this valve opens badly it is called ‘stenosis’, which can have different severity according to the valve opening problems (light, moderate, and severe). If the stenosis is severe, you have to fix the valve because when you do not open the valve well to the heart it costs you to expel the blood.









In this sense, this specialist from Quirónsalud Madrid emphasizes that it is the most frequent valvulopathy in our environment, since it is a pathology associated with aging.

The most frequent cause of aortic valvular stenosis in our country is degenerative, as this doctor continues, remembering that it takes place “when the veils that make up the valve are calcified, lose their shape, their elasticity, and become more rigid.” “This disease can also have a congenital cause, especially when we see it in younger patients,” says Dr. Merino.

About the main symptoms of this pathologythis expert points out that the main ones are:

• Dyspnea to effort.

• Angina (chest pain).

• Syncope.

“The symptoms are gradually progressing, of the dyspnea that is the milder symptom, to the syncope, which is the most serious,” adds this cardiologist at the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, and a specialist in cardiac prevention and rehabilitation.

The diagnosis and treatment of this pathology

How is this pathology discovered? Merino indicates that it is Anamnesis herself that can give many clues about the diagnosis of aortic valvular stenosis: «For example, an elder man who gets tired quickly by doing any activity, even the lightest. When auscultating with the phoneoscope in these patients a very characteristic breath is heard. The confirmation diagnosis and which indicates the severity of the pathology is given by cardiac ultrasound. In some limited cases, a magnetic resonance or computerized tomography is required for confirmation ».

Asked about the possible solutions or alternatives to this pathology, the doctor indicates that when the affectation to the valve is high it is necessary to repair or change the valve. He says that, formerly, the only option was to open the chest and remove the deteriorated valve and replace it with a new one.

Valvular replacement is not always necessary, especially in the case of congenital valvulopathies, cardiac surgeons can repair the valve so that it can open well.

Now, he celebrates that, for a few years, it is possible to replace the valve without having to open the chest. It is what is called ‘Transcateter implant of the aortic valve’ (Tavi), which consists of the introduction of the valve folded from one of the aorta branches through vascular access. “This folded valve is carried by a catheter that, guided by X -rays, advances to the location of the sick valve where the new valve is displayed,” says this expert.

Thus, as defended, the implementation of the valve through TAVI allows patients a much faster recovery since it does not require opening the chest to the patient.

«At first the Tavi were only implemented in people who could not overcome an open surgery. Little by little, as the results are being good, it is being placed in people from 70 years, regardless of surgical risk; although it is necessary to study case by case to individualize the most appropriate treatment. For example, singer Mike Jagger underwent a valvular replacement through Tavi, ”adds this cardiologist.

Making life and sports normally is possible

In this context, Dr. Merino confirms that for all valvulopathies that have been corrected by any technique, a cardiac rehabilitation program is always recommended, which allows patients to gain quality of life (because it allows a much faster recovery), but also amount of life free of cardiovascular disease.

«It consists of a supervised exercise program in a controlled environment. A customized exercise table is prescribed to the patient, and that includes aerobic and force exercise. Throughout the session, patients are controlled through electrocardiogram. In addition, their tension is taken and their physical condition is observed at all times, ”adds the specialist.

In parallel to the exercise sessions, patients attend group psychotherapy sessions, something that helps them manage stress as a trigger for cardiovascular disease, and also perform a program of ‘School of Self -care’, to learn to control the main risk factors of cardiovascular disease (weight, tobacco, tension, cholesterol, and glucose).