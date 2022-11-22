Can Spain win the World Cup in Qatar 2022? It is the big question that fans are asking one day after La Roja’s debut in the tournament against Costa Rica. Luis Enrique’s men are among the favourites, but one step below Brazil, France and Argentina.

The favoritism of Spain may increase as the days go by. France, greatly diminished by casualties, can lose integers. And although Brazil and Argentina will start with the favorites until the end, a bad meeting in the round of 16 can seriously jeopardize their participation.

Spain could see Brazil or Argentina before the final if they repeat the result in the group stage. That is, if Canarinha and La Roja go first in the group, they would meet in the quarterfinals. If Spain is second, in the final.