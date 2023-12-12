When thinking about process the green card, have a family member who is a legal resident in USA It is usually an advantage. Despite being foreigners, the fact of having permanent residence enables them to request documentation for some family members. Siblings are included in this group, but only under certain circumstances.

Thousands of people around the world have the dream of settling in the United States. To do this, there are different ways to apply for a green card and receive the authorization to live on American soil. For this reason, it is important to know in depth the regulations and which These are the possibilities provided by the immigration authorities to complete the process as quickly and easily as possible.

A permanent resident can process a green card for his brother

According to what is established on the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English), Permanent residents can apply for a green card for: their spouse, unmarried children of any age, and family members under twenty-one years of age who are not married.. This way, siblings could fall into this last groupas long as they meet both conditions.

The situation is different for US citizens, who do not have this restriction. According to the official document of the entity, those who have citizenship can request a permanent residence card for their spouse, children regardless of whether they are married or single, parents and siblings of any age.

Residents can only request a green card for their siblings under certain conditions See also Mexico the number 1 tourist destination in the United States in 2021: Sectur

If an immigrant with residency wants an older brother of twenty-one to get a green card, he or she must aspire to become a citizen and complete the entire corresponding process. Only there will he be able to request the process for her brother or sister.