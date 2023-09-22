Home page politics

Are poor poll numbers making the CSU nervous? At the party conference in Munich, Markus Söder wants to combine all forces again shortly before the Bavarian election.

“So that Bavaria remains strong and stable”: CSU holds party conference in Munich

Strengthened in the state elections: Markus Söder wants to protect the CSU from a bad result

Head of the sister party: Friedrich Merz is also there

Munich – The CSU wants to go into the Bavarian state elections in two weeks stronger. On Saturday (September 23rd) the delegates will meet in Munich for a party conference, where their boss Markus Söder would like to motivate them once again for the election campaign. In polls for the Bavarian election, the CSU is by far the strongest force, but has recently fallen. The worst election result in almost 70 years is looming.

After Söder’s campaign speech, in which he is expected to receive support from the head of the sister party CDU, Friedrich Merz, new elections for the entire party executive board are scheduled to take place – including Markus Söder. Two years ago he was confirmed in office with 87.6 percent. No personnel changes were foreseeable among his deputies.

Party conference before the Bavarian election: Söder focuses on the election campaign issue of migration

Until recently, the CSU had relied on a rather empty election campaign under the motto “Keep it up”. Only since the weekend has Söder put the issue of migration at the center of his agenda, for example with the idea of ​​an “integration border”.

Before the Bavarian election, Markus Söder wants to motivate his CSU at the party conference on Saturday (September 23rd). (Archive photo) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The CSU now wants to present an “election call” at the party conference, as General Secretary Martin Huber said in advance. He mentioned the key points: “We want to reward performance and slow down inflation. We secure Bavaria’s energy and say no to green ideology. We strengthen families and stand by home ownership and property. We guarantee the highest level of security and combat illegal migration. We ensure the best education and secure the prosperity of the future.” On the CSU website, the party conference is entitled: “So that Bavaria remains strong and stable”.

Polls for the Bavaria election 2023: Will Aiwanger steal the show from the CSU?

Neither the CSU nor the Free Voters leave any doubt that their coalition will continue after the Bavarian election. The leaflet affair surrounding their party leader Hubert Aiwanger doesn’t seem to change anything. The Free Voters are making significant gains in the polls – and are stealing the show from Söder. It is now eagerly awaited whether and how the balance of power might shift. For many reasons, what will be crucial for Söder’s future will be how well the CSU performs in the end. (lrg/dpa)