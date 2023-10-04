This week, European leaders are discussing expanding the European Union with as many as nine new countries. Some countries have been waiting for years to join, but everything accelerated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Expansion only requires a renovation of the EU, says correspondent Michel Kerres. Is the EU ready for that?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].
- Presentation:
- Floor Boon
- Guest:
- Michel Kerres
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma, Tessa Colen & Rosa van Toledo
- Edit:
- JP Geersing
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- ANP
#handle #countries