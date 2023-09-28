Of Cristina Marrone

The studies produced so far conclude that sexual activity does not have a significant impact on energy consumption. The psychological aspect, however, is crucial (negatively or positively)

A sexual act capable of significantly influencing sporting performance? There has always been a complicated relationship between athletic performance and sexual intercourse and in reality the answer cannot be univocal. Having sex could be considered a sporting activity because it involves a greater calorie expenditure (approximately 4-6 METs, or 4-6 times the energy consumption of a subject at rest). The heart rate also increases (with peaks of up to 170 beats per minute) and leads to greater general well-being. So is it good or bad before a race? Depends.

What does history tell us? The question that has been debated for millennia. Already in ancient Greece it was believed that sexual abstinence allowed the organism not to lose testosterone through ejaculation, thus maintaining aggression and muscular strength (but not so). Traditionally abstinence is associated with greater aggression during the competition and it was therefore not recommended to lose it before an important competition. However, it was already known that having sex could have its positive sides even before a race because it was a way to reduce anxiety and this could have benefits on sporting performance. At least, for some athletes.

Muhammad Ali’s abstinence As recalled by an article published on El Pais the famous boxer Muhammad Ali he maintained a six-week sexual abstinence before a fight. In the movie Rocky the trainer thought his legs got weak after having sex. Many other elite athletes have declared that they have never had problems having sexual intercourse before competitions. As legendary New York Yankees manager Casey Stengel said, It’s not sex that destroys these kids, staying up all night looking for it.

Duration and intensity of sexual intercourse The topic lends itself to myths and opinions. But what does science say about it? A series of studies on the topic suggest that sex the night before competition does not alter physiological test results. Of course, a lot depends on the duration and intensity of the sexual relationship and overtime in bed the night before a competition should be avoided for a professional athlete, not so much for energy expenditure how much for the give up a few hours of sleep.

From a physiological point of view it could be concluded that sexual activity the evening before the competition would not affect performance. However, the various researches have concentrated on the physiological effects of pre-competition sex, which may only reduce performance if the activity leads to exhaustion. Considering that normal sexual intercourse between married partners consumes 25 to 50 calories (the energy equivalent of climbing two flights of stairs), with some peaks not exceeding 100 calories, it is doubtful that having sex on the night before competitive activity can influence the results. These studies make a series of purely physical assessments which in reality have little impact on sporting performance – he underlines Giorgio Galanti, former professor of sports medicine at the University of Florence who in 2016 conducted a review of research on the topic. The sexual act – he adds – is part of everyday life and has almost no impact on energy consumption and metabolic aspects. For a young athlete, losing 100 calories doesn't matter from a physical point of view. However, what matters a lot ispsychological aspect and personal, the emotional and family nucleus and it is difficult to conduct this type of study because it is not easy to collect calm information from athletes on such private topics.

Never two hours before Scientific research is not yet conclusive on which physiological, metabolic or psychological parameters could be influenced in a positive or negative way when carrying out demanding sporting activities after having had sexual intercourse. Most studies, as written, generally seem to exclude a direct impact of sexual activity on aerobic and strength athletic performance. A very important aspect to highlight istime interval between the sexual act and the moment of competition: it can be negative if less than 2 hours. Some studies show anecdotally that if you respect the 10 hours before the competition and do not alter your individual routine, the sexual act could have a positive effect. Likewise, if sexual activity is combined with the intake of alcohol or tobacco, negative effects may occur. Therefore, it is not so much sexual relations that influence sporting performance but rather sexual intercourse loss of hours of sleep and worsening of its quality.

The difficulties of this type of study There is a need for further research on the topic of sexual activity and athletic performance. However, any research will have difficulty controlling for factors related to sexual behavior such as time of day, frequency, duration of sexual activity, stress, and individual response to sexual activity. How valid are test results when a natural activity such as sexual intercourse becomes a required act that occurs within a specific time period? And then the athletes tell us the truth? many researchers ask. Furthermore, the results may depend on the sexual partner. For example, heart rate and blood pressure responses are different if sexual intercourse has been with a spouse for more than ten years compared to a new partnerperhaps in a little-known environment. For this reason, in the future any research will have to measure the inter-individual variations of the different variables.

The crucial psychological aspect: endorphins and well-being In reality thepsychological aspect seems crucial: adequate levels of anxiety and attention are needed in a competition and some athletes’ sporting performance even increases by having sex the night before the competition. The couple’s activity leads to the production of endorphins and their action has various effects on human physiology including, analgesic action, increase in self-esteem, anxiety control and increased feeling of well-being; all this could help to withstand a greater feeling of stress caused by the race, especially if we are talking about high-level athletes. But for some athletes, not so interested in sex, a restful sleep seems to be the most advantageous solution. There is therefore no one-size-fits-all answer: some athletes, particularly young ones, need to have sex to relax, others are not affected by it at all.

How important is the balance between the sympathetic and vagal nervous systems So how can we evaluate whether any activity, including sexual activity, generates stress? To understand this, we first need a premise. In athletes, the relationship between the sympathetic nervous system (accelerates the heart and respiratory rate, dilates the bronchi, increases blood pressure, increases sweating and stimulates orgasm) which is activated in case of stress and danger and the vagal nervous system (slows heart rate, lowers blood pressure, stimulates sexual arousal) ed activated in rest situations, safety, absence of stress. A low Heart Rate Variability (HRV) indicates a poor ability to adapt to stress; vice versa, a high HRV, typical of athletes who face competitions, indicates a good degree of adaptation to stress.

New technologies available Today we have at our disposal a medical device measuring approximately 4 centimeters and weighing 14 grams called RootiRx capable of carrying out a multi-day Holter monitoring minimally invasive. The device is applied to the chest like a plaster – explains Galanti – and allows us to reliably evaluate, both at rest and during physical activity, in addition to the fundamental cardiac parameters, also the efficiency and quality of sleep, the psycho- general athletics and the balance of the scales between the sympathetic and vagal nervous systems, to finally understand this way scientifically quantifiable How much certain aspects can influence sporting performance. We can know precisely for each individual athlete how much time is needed for the physical and mental recovery, even possibly after sexual activity. With RootiRx you can monitor the vagal-sympathetic balance from minute to minute, from hour to hour and throughout the 24 hours, so that it can be associated with any situation, even when moving, and check the differences between consecutive days. All this is possible thanks to the High Resolution ECG recording which eliminates the artefacts that have always affected the clinical reliability of HRV measurements in the past. See also Nemo Center specialists to train doctors on new ALS challenges

The crux of recovery The comparison of sympathetic activity over 24 hours identifies with certainty when actual recovery from physical and mental efforts occurs, thus allowing the quantity and intensity of training to be adjusted in order to obtain an excellent state of health and psychological fitness. -optimal physics. Normally athletes have stimuli of Very high sympathetic activity in one day: when the sympathetic component increases much more than the previous day it means that the effort made was not recovered and that the vagus did not compensate for the excess sympathetic activation. The continuation of this situation slowly leads to‘overtraining and to a reduction in HRV which, as we have seen, is a sign of poor ability to manage stress.

Galanti with a team of colleagues studied a team of young swimmers: the athletes wanted to understand why, despite training excellently during the week, they sometimes failed the Sunday race. The reasons appeared obscure. By measuring the training and rest phases, heart rate and breathing rate, HRV and sleep quality with Rootirx, it was found that when an important test was scheduled on Friday, the Sunday race went badly, says the sports doctor. The thought of the question disturbed the balance linked to the nervous-vagal system: pThinking about the question, the boys slept badly and did not recover adequately for the competition. In this case we are talking about an interrogation, but the same thing could happen with a sexual act: for someone it could be a disruption to the performance. Certainly with this instrumentation we will be able to evaluate in an objective and non-anecdotal way how much sexual activity really influences the performance of the individual athlete, explains Galanti.

Routine and rest While waiting for more detailed studies on the topic we can conclude that the few scientific studies available so far highlight how having sex with a stable partner does not represent a change in routine, while if the sexual act is sporadic and in unusual contexts, the athlete’s routine could be disturbed with a negative effect on performance. As she said Pel, who loved to rest before a match, sex itself is not a problem. The problem is everything that comes first: players have to meet a girl, go to a club, have a drink, then they have sex and finally they have to train and play. In short, you can do anything, the important thing is to have the necessary hours for physical and mental recovery.