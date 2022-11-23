Home page politics

Supporters of Scottish independence take part in a demonstration in Edinburgh. © Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

Can Edinburgh hold a referendum on secession from London? That will be decided today in London.

London/Edinburgh – There has already been an independence referendum in Scotland: in 2014, the majority voted for the union Great Britain. case closed? No, says Edinburgh – and refers to the hated Brexit in the north. An important decision is now to be made. It could be a historic day for supporters of Scottish independence. They are eagerly awaiting a decision by the British Supreme Court this Wednesday (10:45 a.m. CET).

It’s about whether the regional parliament in Edinburgh a referendum on detachment from London – even if the British government is against it. According to observers, while it cannot be ruled out that the court will rule in favor of the nationalists, it is unlikely. Nevertheless, the political scientist Kirsty Hughes sees a clever move by the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon that she brought the case to the Supreme Court.

British government under pressure for referendum

Because now the British government is under pressure. No matter what the court decides, Hughes sees pro-independence as the winners. Should the Supreme Court surprisingly affirm the right of the Scottish Parliament, the nationalists have already taken a decisive step forward. Sturgeon has announced a referendum for October 2023 in this case. If the opponents of independence boycott this vote, they would act undemocratically, said Hughes German press agency. The same applies if the British government tries to legislate the referendum illegal.

If the court rejects the request, the nationalists could argue that the United Kingdom – contrary to what the British government has always emphasized – is not a voluntary union. Prime Minister Sturgeon has stressed that she will accept a no, but will then conduct the next British general election as a quasi-referendum. It’s risky but clever, Hughes said. Because if a majority of Scots actually votes for parties that stand up for independence, this means a political signal. The pressure on London is increasing.

Referendum: In Edinburgh, the supporters of independence are in the majority

In the first referendum in 2014, a majority of Scots voted to remain in the union with Great Britain. For London, the question is thus decided in the long term. Prime Minister Sturgeon, however, argues that the Brexit, which the Scots had clearly rejected in 2016, changed the starting position. She wants to lead an independent Scotland back into the EU. In Parliament in Edinburgh, pro-independence is in the majority.

Notwithstanding the London decision, the Independence Camp has called for demonstrations in several Scottish cities in the afternoon. (ktho/dpa)